[H-13] Nintendo Switch
Before les mecs qui vont s'amuser à creer des blog durant les dernières heures voire minutes.
Une liste d'attente en com ??
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:34 PM by
kinox31
comments (
10
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:37 PM
Je viendrai sur Gamekyo après la conférence en cas qu'il y ait des leaks juste avant 5h00
wazaaabi
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:38 PM
Mais sinon il y a rien qui sort avant la lol fais chié Nintendo a bien garder secret
kinox31
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:41 PM
Tant mieux qu'ils aient bien garder le secret ,les leak c'est pas bien
sora78
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:49 PM
*Des choses auxquels ont s'attend pas.
*Des licences Nintendo développé par des studios non-Nintendo.
*1 ou 2 nouvelles licences.
Pokémon Stars - Zelda Breath Of The Wild (date) - Metroid 2D -
Luigi's Mansion 3 - Mario Switch - Un Wario Land (graphismes pixels)...
Voilà
urb4nzak
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:50 PM
wazaaabi
kinox31
c'est assez costaud de reussir a garder le contenu, ou au moins le contenu d'une partie de la conf, avant la conference meme si ca peut encore craquer d'ici demain 5h
urb4nzak
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:52 PM
sora78
j'aurai bien mis un petit 1080° ou un wace race dans le lot....je parle meme pas de Metroid ou F zero
wazaaabi
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 02:57 PM
urb4nzak
Avec la puissance des consoles actuel un Wave race ou un 1080 le kiffe
kisukesan
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:21 PM
wazaaabi
un portage de steep pour patienter, ce serait pas mal.
delabayko
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:22 PM
J'ai une invitation pour l'event les gars , je ferai un retour (et je suis nouveau sur gamekyo)
urb4nzak
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 03:54 PM
wazaaabi
ah oui ca serait un vrai kiff !
kisukesan
pour Steep, j'ai fait la beta ca manque de qlq chose, j'ai pas joué assez pour savoir ce que c'est mais il y a un truc de bancal. Mais bon ca ferait patienter effectivement
