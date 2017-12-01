profile
kinox31 > blog
[H-13] Nintendo Switch


Before les mecs qui vont s'amuser à creer des blog durant les dernières heures voire minutes.

Une liste d'attente en com ??
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:34 PM by kinox31
    comments (10)
    shinz0 posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:37 PM
    Je viendrai sur Gamekyo après la conférence en cas qu'il y ait des leaks juste avant 5h00
    wazaaabi posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:38 PM
    Mais sinon il y a rien qui sort avant la lol fais chié Nintendo a bien garder secret
    kinox31 posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:41 PM
    Tant mieux qu'ils aient bien garder le secret ,les leak c'est pas bien
    sora78 posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:49 PM
    *Des choses auxquels ont s'attend pas.
    *Des licences Nintendo développé par des studios non-Nintendo.
    *1 ou 2 nouvelles licences.

    Pokémon Stars - Zelda Breath Of The Wild (date) - Metroid 2D -
    Luigi's Mansion 3 - Mario Switch - Un Wario Land (graphismes pixels)...

    Voilà
    urb4nzak posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:50 PM
    wazaaabi kinox31 c'est assez costaud de reussir a garder le contenu, ou au moins le contenu d'une partie de la conf, avant la conference meme si ca peut encore craquer d'ici demain 5h
    urb4nzak posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:52 PM
    sora78 j'aurai bien mis un petit 1080° ou un wace race dans le lot....je parle meme pas de Metroid ou F zero
    wazaaabi posted the 01/12/2017 at 02:57 PM
    urb4nzak
    Avec la puissance des consoles actuel un Wave race ou un 1080 le kiffe
    kisukesan posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:21 PM
    wazaaabi un portage de steep pour patienter, ce serait pas mal.
    delabayko posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:22 PM
    J'ai une invitation pour l'event les gars , je ferai un retour (et je suis nouveau sur gamekyo)
    urb4nzak posted the 01/12/2017 at 03:54 PM
    wazaaabi ah oui ca serait un vrai kiff !
    kisukesan pour Steep, j'ai fait la beta ca manque de qlq chose, j'ai pas joué assez pour savoir ce que c'est mais il y a un truc de bancal. Mais bon ca ferait patienter effectivement
