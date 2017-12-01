home page
profile
name :
Gravity Rush 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
raioh
Special E3
Une pub japonaise absolument géniale pour Gravity Rush 2 !
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
(vous pouvez activer les sub anglais)
sony
pub
ps4
japan studio
gravity rush 2
posted the 01/12/2017 at 07:32 AM by
raioh
comments (
5
)
zephon
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 07:38 AM
le japon ce pays étrange.....
..zenzen!
barberousse
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 07:44 AM
Je viens de la voir, elle tue.
shinz0
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 07:46 AM
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 07:47 AM
Stardustx
qui va tombé amoureux de la pub x)
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/12/2017 at 07:48 AM
Super bien foutue
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo