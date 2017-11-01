home page
Par le Pouvoir de la Merguez Ancestrale, je ne crains plus personne car je suis un Pro-MSN maintenant 8)
Cet artiste a un incroyable talent?
Divers Dessins
Spawnini Passion
Ça fait déjà 1 ans et 1 jour qu'il nous a quitté :'(
Spawnini Passion
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:42 PM by
spawnini
spawnini
comments (
27
)
vonkuru
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:44 PM
gat
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:50 PM
J'ai cru que tu parlais de Kyo ou Samgob.
chronokami
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:51 PM
Déjà
shambala93
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:52 PM
Le geant
milo42
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:52 PM
Merde, j'ai cru que tu parlais de Kyogamer
voxen
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:53 PM
gat
pareil !
lordguyver
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:53 PM
gat
gat
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:55 PM
voxen
milo42
RIP.
milo42
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 08:59 PM
gat
voxen
Le divin fleuriste
en veut à
minbox
apparemment
amassous
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:00 PM
spawnini
Son œuvre demeure
spawnini
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:01 PM
milo42
voxen
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:01 PM
milo42
oh bordel Kyomassue va en faire de la Bowie !
docteurdeggman
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:01 PM
milo42
Merde s'ils commencent à se bouffer entre eux
darksly
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:07 PM
docteurdeggman
milo42
oh les cons
gat
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:07 PM
milo42
Putain de merde.
vonkuru
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
Cet irrespect...
spawnini
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
amassous
Ouais mais il n'y en aura plus de nouveau
shambala93
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
milo42
Nom de Dieu ! Il est ravagé
ritalix
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
j'ai cru que tu parlais de minchou moi
donaldtrompe
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:09 PM
Arte diffusera le documentaire David Bowie - The Last Five Years, vendredi a 22h25 sur les 5 derniéres années de Bowie, avec infos, vidéos, sons et interview inédites et sur ses 3 grandds derniers projets (Lazarus, comédie musical et The Next Day)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p1HFGT9SNw
vonkuru
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:10 PM
donaldtrompe
Merci pour l'info !
spawnini
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:14 PM
donaldtrompe
milo42
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:14 PM
voxen
Le jeu de mot de la honte
Sinon, concernant Bowie, je me remémore avec nostalgie sa présence dans The Nomad Soul
voxen
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:18 PM
milo42
il devait sortir
Moi plus récemment, dans Peaky Blinders !
donaldtrompe
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:21 PM
milo42
N'oublie pas Twin Peaks aussi, il apparaît dedans aussi
Je vois bien une petite scéne cachée dans la saison 3
octobar
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 09:23 PM
milo42
lol, pareil
minbox
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 10:12 PM
milo42
t'inquiète c'est normal, preuve qu'on est absolument pas sur la même longueur d'onde lui et moi malgré la réputation que je me façonne volontairement sur Gamekyo.
