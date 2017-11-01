Par le Pouvoir de la Merguez Ancestrale, je ne crains plus personne car je suis un Pro-MSN maintenant 8)
spawnini > blog
all
Ça fait déjà 1 ans et 1 jour qu'il nous a quitté :'(
Spawnini Passion




    tags : osef de kyoladanslecul et samgobtout :p
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:42 PM by spawnini
    comments (27)
    vonkuru posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:44 PM
    gat posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:50 PM
    J'ai cru que tu parlais de Kyo ou Samgob.
    chronokami posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:51 PM
    Déjà
    shambala93 posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Le geant
    milo42 posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Merde, j'ai cru que tu parlais de Kyogamer
    voxen posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:53 PM
    gat pareil !
    lordguyver posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:53 PM
    gat
    gat posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:55 PM
    voxen milo42 RIP.
    milo42 posted the 01/11/2017 at 08:59 PM
    gat voxen Le divin fleuriste en veut à minbox apparemment
    amassous posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:00 PM
    spawnini Son œuvre demeure
    spawnini posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:01 PM
    milo42
    voxen posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:01 PM
    milo42 oh bordel Kyomassue va en faire de la Bowie !
    docteurdeggman posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:01 PM
    milo42

    Merde s'ils commencent à se bouffer entre eux
    darksly posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:07 PM
    docteurdeggman milo42 oh les cons
    gat posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:07 PM
    milo42 Putain de merde.
    vonkuru posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
    Cet irrespect...
    spawnini posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
    amassous Ouais mais il n'y en aura plus de nouveau
    shambala93 posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
    milo42
    Nom de Dieu ! Il est ravagé
    ritalix posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:08 PM
    j'ai cru que tu parlais de minchou moi
    donaldtrompe posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:09 PM
    Arte diffusera le documentaire David Bowie - The Last Five Years, vendredi a 22h25 sur les 5 derniéres années de Bowie, avec infos, vidéos, sons et interview inédites et sur ses 3 grandds derniers projets (Lazarus, comédie musical et The Next Day) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p1HFGT9SNw
    vonkuru posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:10 PM
    donaldtrompe Merci pour l'info !
    spawnini posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:14 PM
    donaldtrompe
    milo42 posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:14 PM
    voxen Le jeu de mot de la honte

    Sinon, concernant Bowie, je me remémore avec nostalgie sa présence dans The Nomad Soul
    voxen posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:18 PM
    milo42 il devait sortir

    Moi plus récemment, dans Peaky Blinders !
    donaldtrompe posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:21 PM
    milo42 N'oublie pas Twin Peaks aussi, il apparaît dedans aussi Je vois bien une petite scéne cachée dans la saison 3
    octobar posted the 01/11/2017 at 09:23 PM
    milo42 lol, pareil
    minbox posted the 01/11/2017 at 10:12 PM
    milo42 t'inquiète c'est normal, preuve qu'on est absolument pas sur la même longueur d'onde lui et moi malgré la réputation que je me façonne volontairement sur Gamekyo.
