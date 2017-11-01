profile
Scalebound



name : Scalebound
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC

leblogdeshacka




articles : 1053
visites since opening : 793351
leblogdeshacka > blog
Scalebound en exclu sur Switch OFFICIEL
Pas taper les copains




Par contre, la box du jeu est sympa avec le Exclusive Game et le logo Platinum Games en bas à droite.

J'espère voir ce genre de boite pour la Switch
    tags :
    
    
    
    posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:09 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    sora78 posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:10 AM
    Pareil je trouve les boites rouge vraiment belles
    deepvertigo posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:10 AM
    gat posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:10 AM
    Ils perdent pas de temps les gars quand même.
    floflo posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:11 AM
    On dirait une boite de jeu 3ds. Et la taille des cartouches a l'air semblable.
    guiguif posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:12 AM
    Fake, la verité c'est raioh qui l'a balancé et elle est ici
    stoner posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:12 AM
    ducknsexe posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:17 AM
    Si kamiya voyais ce fake il serais capable de le sortir vraiment scalebounde sur switch tellement c'est un beau fake
    evilchris posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:19 AM
    la boite rouge est sympa mais avec cette jaquette c'est juste horrible...
    grundbeld posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:21 AM
    Y a des petits génies aussi sur Senscritique.

    Je vous passe la page de Scalebound :

    http://www.senscritique.com/jeuvideo/Scalebound_annule/11516926
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:26 AM
    evilchris complètement d'accord comme quoi la présentation est importante aussi pour attirer l'oeil
    kali posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:31 AM
    La DA était quand même particulière
    minbox posted the 01/11/2017 at 12:43 AM
