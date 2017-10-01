profile
Gravity Rush 2
62
Likes
Likers
name : Gravity Rush 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
goldmen33
85
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 781
visites since opening : 928950
goldmen33 > blog
Gravity Rush 2 - PS4 Pro Vs PS4 DigitalFoundry


    tags : mon ass en gravité
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:03 PM by goldmen33
    comments (2)
    gat posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:07 PM
    Le gif concorde.
    raioh posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:13 PM
    PlayStation 4

    Native 1080p.
    Ever so slightly better shadows at certain distances.
    Almost constant 30fps. Significant boost in stability over demo version.
    As close to a locked 30fps as possible. Occasional frames dropped "in very select areas" due to combination of physics (objects) and alpha dust & smoke) transparencies. Happened once in five hours of gameplay. Sometimes better on PS4, other times better on PS4 Pro. Loyts of stuff being thrown around so difficult to get like for like experience.
    Good quality object based motion blur, does well to hide very occasional frame drops.
    Beautiful game, looks really good in motion.
    Better controls than the first game.
    No noticeable performance or visual flaws.
    Very impressed with what the team has accomplished with the game, both versions.


    PlayStation 4 Pro

    Native 2160p using geometry scaling. (See below for details. Geometry rendered at native 4K while artwork, effects, etc rendered at a lower resolution)
    Supersampling on 1080p Panels.
    Distant objects are easier to make out.
    Almost constant 30fps. Significant boost in stability over demo version.
    As close to a locked 30fps as possible. Occasional frames dropped "in very select areas" due to combination of physics (objects) and alpha dust & smoke) transparencies. Happened once in five hours of gameplay. Sometimes better on PS4, other times better on PS4 Pro. Loyts of stuff being thrown around so difficult to get like for like experience.
    Good quality object based motion blur, does well to hide very occasional frame drops.
    Beautiful game, looks really good in motion.
    Better controls than the first game.
    No noticeable performance or visual flaws.
    Very impressed with what the team has accomplished with the game, both versions.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre