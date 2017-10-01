Mike760
Sea of Thieves
32
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
Xbox One : Sea of Thieves Co-Op Gameplay
Graphiquement c'est sublime

    posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:02 PM by chester
    comments (12)
    smashfan posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:03 PM
    Un jeux qui donne bien envie !
    ryohazuki posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:05 PM
    C'est ça le gros jeu?
    krusty79 posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Perso, je trouve que ça sent le flop à plein nez depuis des lustres mais je peux me tromper...
    koji posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:06 PM
    tjr aussi fan du rendu de l'ocean, apres le reste je trouve pas que c'est sublime.
    escobar posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:08 PM
    il sera annulé ou pas ?
    shin82 posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:09 PM
    C est joli mais ça manque de détails et de vie je trouve, avec des oiseaux, des crabes ou des insectes ça rendrait encore mieux ... à surveiller !
    poliof posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:10 PM
    C'est clairement développé sur Scorpio là. Par contre ça ne donne vraiment pas envie leur bousin… C'est là que tu comprend à quel point giusnake est un mec qui a des couilles en béton.

    escobar
    sora78 posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:15 PM
    J'ai hâte de voir toute les fonctionnalités possibles
    Je le ferai sur PC et je forcerai mes potes à me rejoindre
    gerarddeparde posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:17 PM
    C'est beau mais il m'intéresse pas du tout
    jumeau posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:26 PM
    Ouais bon ça m'a l'air d'être un concept plus qu'un jeu...
    roivas posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:30 PM
    Ben si c'est ca qui est censé ne pas me faire regretter l'annulation de scalebound, c'est loupé :x
    ritalix posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:34 PM
    perso ça m'interesse pas trop mais je comprends qu'on puisse aimer
