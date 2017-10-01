home page
name :
Sea of Thieves
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Rare
genre :
adventure
other versions :
PC
chester
Xbox One : Sea of Thieves Co-Op Gameplay
Graphiquement c'est sublime
posted the 01/10/2017 at 09:02 PM by chester
chester
smashfan
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:03 PM
Un jeux qui donne bien envie !
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:05 PM
C'est ça le gros jeu?
krusty79
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:05 PM
Perso, je trouve que ça sent le flop à plein nez depuis des lustres mais je peux me tromper...
koji
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:06 PM
tjr aussi fan du rendu de l'ocean, apres le reste je trouve pas que c'est sublime.
escobar
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:08 PM
il sera annulé ou pas ?
shin82
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:09 PM
C est joli mais ça manque de détails et de vie je trouve, avec des oiseaux, des crabes ou des insectes ça rendrait encore mieux ... à surveiller !
poliof
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:10 PM
C'est clairement développé sur Scorpio là. Par contre ça ne donne vraiment pas envie leur bousin… C'est là que tu comprend à quel point
giusnake
est un mec qui a des couilles en béton.
escobar
sora78
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:15 PM
J'ai hâte de voir toute les fonctionnalités possibles
Je le ferai sur PC et je forcerai mes potes à me rejoindre
gerarddeparde
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:17 PM
C'est beau
mais il m'intéresse pas du tout
jumeau
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:26 PM
Ouais bon ça m'a l'air d'être un concept plus qu'un jeu...
roivas
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:30 PM
Ben si c'est ca qui est censé ne pas me faire regretter l'annulation de scalebound, c'est loupé :x
ritalix
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 09:34 PM
perso ça m'interesse pas trop mais je comprends qu'on puisse aimer
