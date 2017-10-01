profile
Jeux Vidéo
212
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
coco98bis
8
Likes
Likers
coco98bis
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 46
visites since opening : 59701
coco98bis > blog
Nouveau leak sur le hardware de la Switch.
Tout est dans le titre.



Des réactions ?
https://twitter.com/JoeG_LTE/status/818610135606198273
    tags : switch
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:49 PM by coco98bis
    comments (11)
    shindo posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:50 PM
    hashtag posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:50 PM
    shinz0 posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:51 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:51 PM
    izayoi75 posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:52 PM
    masharu posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:52 PM
    kabuki posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:53 PM
    J'ai lu "FAX" j'ai compris
    terascorpio posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:53 PM
    jenicris posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:54 PM
    Au début j'ai pensé que le but était de faire une chaine...
    coco98bis posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:56 PM
    Les frustrés qui s'attendaient à quelque chose à 59h de la conférence.
    knity posted the 01/10/2017 at 04:57 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre