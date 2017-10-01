Tests
Voici une Information autour d’une exclusivité Ps4, Gravity Rush 2 :
Les notes tombent pour le jeu. Les voici :
Destructoid - 9.5/10
Dualshockers - 9.5/10
Meristation - 9/10
TheSixthAxis - 9/10
Digitally Downloaded - 9/10
EGM - 9/10
USGamer - 4.5/5
GameSpot - 9/10
PS Nation - 8.5/10
Everyeye.it - 8.5/10
God is a Geek - 8.5/10
IGN - 8.4/10
Press Start - 8/10
Multiplayer.it - 8/10
Vandal - 8/10
NextGen Gaming - 8/10
Jim Sterling - 7.5/10
Polygon - 7.5/10
Game Informer - 7.5/10
Push Square - 7/10
Hardcore Gamer - 3.5/5Time - 3/5
GamesRader - 3/5
Et celle du magazine Famitsu :
Gravity Rush 2 (Ps4) – 10/9/9/10
Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (3DS) – 9/8/8/9
Birthdays the Beginning (Ps4) – 8/8/8/9
Valkyrie Revolution (Ps4) – 8/9/8/7
Tank Troopers (3DS) – 8/7/8/8
Hana Oboro Sengoku-den Ranki (PsVita) – 8/8/8/7
School Girl/Zombie Hunter (Ps4) – 6/7/76
Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira chez nous le 18 janvier prochain…
Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1332344
tags :
posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:31 PM by link49
Bref un must have pour tous ceux qui ont Aime le 1, la même formule améliorée avec de nouvelles possibilités
Ca contraste avec Microsoft qui a fait un séjour d'urgence hier à l'hospice
Sans le gros dlc solo qui sortira en mars
bref, GOTY 2017 sans forcer