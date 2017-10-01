Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Gravity Rush 2
Gravity Rush 2 Ps4 : Les premières notes tombent
Tests


Voici une Information autour d’une exclusivité Ps4, Gravity Rush 2 :



Les notes tombent pour le jeu. Les voici :

Destructoid - 9.5/10
Dualshockers - 9.5/10
Meristation - 9/10
TheSixthAxis - 9/10
Digitally Downloaded - 9/10
EGM - 9/10
USGamer - 4.5/5
GameSpot - 9/10
PS Nation - 8.5/10
Everyeye.it - 8.5/10
God is a Geek - 8.5/10
IGN - 8.4/10
Press Start - 8/10
Multiplayer.it - 8/10
Vandal - 8/10
NextGen Gaming - 8/10
Jim Sterling - 7.5/10
Polygon - 7.5/10
Game Informer - 7.5/10
Push Square - 7/10
Hardcore Gamer - 3.5/5Time - 3/5
GamesRader - 3/5

Et celle du magazine Famitsu :



Gravity Rush 2 (Ps4) – 10/9/9/10
Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (3DS) – 9/8/8/9
Birthdays the Beginning (Ps4) – 8/8/8/9
Valkyrie Revolution (Ps4) – 8/9/8/7
Tank Troopers (3DS) – 8/7/8/8
Hana Oboro Sengoku-den Ranki (PsVita) – 8/8/8/7
School Girl/Zombie Hunter (Ps4) – 6/7/76

Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira chez nous le 18 janvier prochain…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1332344
    posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:31 PM by link49
    comments (18)
    shinz0 posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:33 PM
    Globalement c'est bon
    chester posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:33 PM
    graphiquement le 2 écrase le premier sur tous les cotés
    link49 posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:34 PM
    J'hésite encore avec ce jeu, n'ayant pas trop aimé le premier. Et vu comment le mois de janvier est chargé. Plus tard peut-être...
    davidsexking posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:35 PM
    Dans l'ordre de ce que j'imaginais , même s'il méritait quand même plus que le remaster du 1, rien que pour son avancée technique

    Bref un must have pour tous ceux qui ont Aime le 1, la même formule améliorée avec de nouvelles possibilités
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:35 PM
    Un jeu parfait pour commencer l'année sous les meilleurs auspices
    Ca contraste avec Microsoft qui a fait un séjour d'urgence hier à l'hospice

    lightning posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:35 PM
    Sony a vraiment pris ces marques avec ses exclus
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:36 PM
    Si j'avais les moyens, ça ferait parti des jeux qui je prendrais sans hésiter sur PS4.
    shindo posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:36 PM
    Need
    lightning posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:37 PM
    D'après ign faut compter 30/40 heures pour faire le tour.

    Sans le gros dlc solo qui sortira en mars
    predagogue posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:37 PM
    selon les critiques, le 2 est vraiment supérieur au 1er a tous les niveaux, et c'est tout ce qu'on lui demande

    bref, GOTY 2017 sans forcer
    maxleresistant posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:38 PM
    chester Quand on passe de Vita à PS4, soit de 0.05TFlops à 1.8Tflops. Forcément ça se voit un peu ^^
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:38 PM
    chester c'est un peu logique en même temps, l'un était d'abord prévus sur PSVita alors que l'autre était prévus sur PS4, les deux supports n'ont rien a voir techniquement.
    ryohazuki posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:39 PM
    Bam ça bute
    flom posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:41 PM
    Je le veux !!!!
    chester posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:41 PM
    nicolasgourry maxleresistant non je fais la comparaison avec GR Remastered sur PS4 , GR2 l’écrase
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:43 PM
    chester mais même, l'un est un remastered (donc juste une "adaptation") alors que l'autre est programmé pour la console PS4 spécifiquement.
    chester posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:45 PM
    nicolasgourry ah oui il y a une différence je te comprends maintenant
    alfb posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:47 PM
    A voir dans 1 ou 2 mois à 30€ neuf.
