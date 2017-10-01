home page
ouroboros4
name :
Tales of Berseria
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 3
ouroboros4
ouroboros4
articles : 63
63
visites since opening : 58522
58522
ouroboros4
> blog
Tales of Berseria : la démo est disponible
Comme prévu la démo de Tales of Berseria est apparu sur le PSN.
Prévoyez environ 444 mo de libre pour pourvoir l'installer^^
N'hésitez pas à donner votre avis
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:32 PM by ouroboros4
ouroboros4
comments ( 11 )
11
)
shindo
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:35 PM
Disponible dans la journée sur Steam
artornass
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:42 PM
Testé a l'instant pour le système de combat, beaucoup de changement je trouve par rapport a Zestria, + de liberté pour enchaîner les artes donc très bon.
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:49 PM
artornass
Pour le système d'enchaînement d'Artes, ça ressemble beaucoup à Tales of Graces F je trouve^^
odv78
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:53 PM
c'est la même que sur le store jap ?
artornass
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:56 PM
ouroboros4
Je trouve perso que Zestria ressemblait à Grace avec les artes martiaux a enchaîner et le tableau a apprendre, tandis que Berseria lui ressemble sur le style des artes et la sensation des coups.
jozen15
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:01 PM
cool elle est en français ?
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:14 PM
shincloud
si tu n'as pas l'édition collector à 55 euros, tu pourras toujours te consoler avec cette démo gratuite !
sandman
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:15 PM
je vais tester ca. merci.
shindo
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:20 PM
icebergbrulant
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:23 PM
shindo
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:30 PM
jozen15
Oui avec le choix des voix en anglais ou japonais^^
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo