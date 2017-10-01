profile
Tales of Berseria
name : Tales of Berseria
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 3
Tales of Berseria : la démo est disponible
Comme prévu la démo de Tales of Berseria est apparu sur le PSN.
Prévoyez environ 444 mo de libre pour pourvoir l'installer^^

N'hésitez pas à donner votre avis
    posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:32 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (11)
    shindo posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:35 PM
    Disponible dans la journée sur Steam
    artornass posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:42 PM
    Testé a l'instant pour le système de combat, beaucoup de changement je trouve par rapport a Zestria, + de liberté pour enchaîner les artes donc très bon.
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:49 PM
    artornass Pour le système d'enchaînement d'Artes, ça ressemble beaucoup à Tales of Graces F je trouve^^
    odv78 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:53 PM
    c'est la même que sur le store jap ?
    artornass posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:56 PM
    ouroboros4 Je trouve perso que Zestria ressemblait à Grace avec les artes martiaux a enchaîner et le tableau a apprendre, tandis que Berseria lui ressemble sur le style des artes et la sensation des coups.
    jozen15 posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:01 PM
    cool elle est en français ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:14 PM
    shincloud si tu n'as pas l'édition collector à 55 euros, tu pourras toujours te consoler avec cette démo gratuite !
    sandman posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:15 PM
    je vais tester ca. merci.
    shindo posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:20 PM
    icebergbrulant
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:23 PM
    shindo
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:30 PM
    jozen15 Oui avec le choix des voix en anglais ou japonais^^
