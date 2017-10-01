" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
articles : 1153
visites since opening : 1051750
gantzeur > blog
Dissidia Final Fantasy : Kuja ( FF IX ) entre sur le ring
Le principale antagoniste de Final Fantasy IX entre en scène :



    posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:29 PM by gantzeur
    comments (19)
    raioh posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:31 PM
    Kuja
    C'est sûrement un de mes personnages favoris de FF
    frionel posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:32 PM
    raioh +10000
    milo42 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:32 PM
    C'est autre chose que cette tentouze de Sephiroth
    shindo posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:33 PM
    milo42
    sephiroth07 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:34 PM
    milo42
    slad posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:35 PM
    Perso de qualité
    milo42 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:37 PM
    sephiroth07 Ah merde

    Je pensais pas à toi quand je disais ça

    shindo FF9, les vrais savent
    sephiroth07 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:44 PM
    milo42 la guerre est déclarée
    deepvertigo posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:47 PM
    toujours pas de précision pour la version ps4 ??
    raioh posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:52 PM
    Deepvertigo : Plus elle met du temps à arriver, plus complète elle sera. C'est un mal pour un bien à moins de vouloir avoir 50 personnages en DLCs.
    yamy posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:54 PM
    Mettait Beatrix elle est bien plus charismatique que Kuja

    deepvertigo Peut-être pour l' événement des 30 ans
    jozen15 posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:02 PM
    et ont parle d'emo avec FFXV
    light posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:15 PM
    c'est LE grand méchant des FF qui explose des villes d'un levé de bras
    rixlos posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:18 PM
    le terrain avec Alexandre en fond
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:19 PM
    Ce serait bien si Kuja pouvait se battre contre un vrai pirate avec jambes en bois, ça ferait:

    Kuja VS Kujatte !

    shindo posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Peace is but a shadow of death
    rixlos posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:40 PM
    jozen15 le pourcentage dans FF9 est très faible (il n'y a que Kuja) et cela fait partie du coté excentrique du personnage, donc aucune comparaison possible
    yamy posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:46 PM
    jozen15 rixlos vous confondez emo avec bishonen
    nelartux posted the 01/10/2017 at 01:47 PM
    Meilleur personnage de l'univers.
