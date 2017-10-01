home page
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
Dissidia Final Fantasy : Kuja ( FF IX ) entre sur le ring
Le principale antagoniste de Final Fantasy IX entre en scène :
posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:29 PM by gantzeur
gantzeur
comments (
19
)
raioh
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:31 PM
Kuja
C'est sûrement un de mes personnages favoris de FF
frionel
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:32 PM
raioh
+10000
milo42
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:32 PM
C'est autre chose que cette tentouze de Sephiroth
shindo
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:33 PM
milo42
sephiroth07
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:34 PM
milo42
slad
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:35 PM
Perso de qualité
milo42
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:37 PM
sephiroth07
Ah merde
Je pensais pas à toi quand je disais ça
shindo
FF9, les vrais savent
sephiroth07
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:44 PM
milo42
la guerre est déclarée
deepvertigo
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:47 PM
toujours pas de précision pour la version ps4 ??
raioh
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:52 PM
Deepvertigo
: Plus elle met du temps à arriver, plus complète elle sera. C'est un mal pour un bien à moins de vouloir avoir 50 personnages en DLCs.
yamy
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:54 PM
Mettait Beatrix elle est bien plus charismatique que Kuja
deepvertigo
Peut-être pour l' événement des 30 ans
jozen15
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:02 PM
et ont parle d'emo avec FFXV
light
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:15 PM
c'est LE grand méchant des FF qui explose des villes d'un levé de bras
rixlos
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:18 PM
le terrain avec Alexandre en fond
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:19 PM
Ce serait bien si Kuja pouvait se battre contre un vrai pirate avec jambes en bois, ça ferait:
Kuja VS Kujatte !
shindo
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:23 PM
Peace is but a shadow of death
rixlos
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:40 PM
jozen15
le pourcentage dans FF9 est très faible (il n'y a que Kuja) et cela fait partie du coté excentrique du personnage, donc aucune comparaison possible
yamy
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:46 PM
jozen15
rixlos
vous confondez emo avec bishonen
nelartux
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 01:47 PM
Meilleur personnage de l'univers.
