Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Pokken Tournament
0
Like
Likers
name : Pokken Tournament
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Tekken Team
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
295
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13565
visites since opening : 12762548
link49 > blog
all
Pokemon Stars sur Nintendo Switch : Ca se précise, un peu
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



La troisième version du jeu Pokemon Moon/Sun, intitulé Pokemon Stars, est toujours à l’état de rumeurs. GameSpot a publié ceci au niveau du descriptif de la console :



Reste plus qu’à voir si vendredi prochain cette version est enfin annoncée. Plus que quelques jours à patienter…

Source : http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/01/gamestop_references_pokemon_on_nintendo_switch_product_page
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:37 AM by link49
    comments (12)
    sora78 posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:41 AM
    J'ai esquivé pokemon sun/moon en apprenant la possible existence de Stars.
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:42 AM
    Je n'ai pas jouer a pokemon depuis or et argent mais la je sent qu'avec cette switch je vais rattraper le temps perdu
    maxleresistant posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:42 AM
    sora78 Pas mal, mais j'esquive pokémon depuis 20 ans. Essaye de battre ça !!!

    Ha!
    link49 posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:43 AM
    Personnellement, ça m'intéresse, surtout s'il y a de nouveaux Pokemon. En plus, si je peux tout transférer de mes deux versions sur 3DS, ça serait parfait...
    shambala93 posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:46 AM
    Curieux de voir techniquement ce que cela peut donner.
    J'imagine des choses mais j'ai peur d'être déçus...
    sora78 posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:46 AM
    maxleresistant
    superbiidou posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:51 AM
    Shambala93
    Tu vois aussi le bête portage de moon/sun ?
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:53 AM
    maxleresistant je suis plus fort que toi je n'ai tout simplement jamais joué à un seul pokémon pas mal pour un fan de Nintendo
    maxleresistant posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:54 AM
    ldogamer76 c'est ce que je voulais dire par esquiver depuis 20 ans ^^

    Enfin j'y ai joué si, 10min sur la gameboy de mon cousin il y a 10/15 ans je crois.
    Voilà, rien d'autre.
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:57 AM
    maxleresistant ok pardon je pensais que tu en avais fait au moins un
    smashfan posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:05 PM
    vivement vendredi ! j'en peux plus d'attendre vraiment
    link49 posted the 01/10/2017 at 12:07 PM
    Après, personnellement, ça me parait tôt une annonce vendredi. Ca freinerait les ventes des deux opus 3DS. Peut-être plutôt à l'e3 2017 selon moi...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre