Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Pokken Tournament
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Tekken Team
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui
link49
articles :
13565
visites since opening : 12762548
12762548
link49
> blog
Pokemon Stars sur Nintendo Switch : Ca se précise, un peu
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
La troisième version du jeu Pokemon Moon/Sun, intitulé Pokemon Stars, est toujours à l'état de rumeurs. GameSpot a publié ceci au niveau du descriptif de la console :
Reste plus qu'à voir si vendredi prochain cette version est enfin annoncée. Plus que quelques jours à patienter…
Source :
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/01/gamestop_references_pokemon_on_nintendo_switch_product_page
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/10/2017 at 11:37 AM by
link49
comments (12)
12
)
sora78
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:41 AM
J'ai esquivé pokemon sun/moon en apprenant la possible existence de Stars.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:42 AM
Je n'ai pas jouer a pokemon depuis or et argent mais la je sent qu'avec cette switch je vais rattraper le temps perdu
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:42 AM
sora78
Pas mal, mais j'esquive pokémon depuis 20 ans. Essaye de battre ça !!!
Ha!
link49
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:43 AM
Personnellement, ça m'intéresse, surtout s'il y a de nouveaux Pokemon. En plus, si je peux tout transférer de mes deux versions sur 3DS, ça serait parfait...
shambala93
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:46 AM
Curieux de voir techniquement ce que cela peut donner.
J'imagine des choses mais j'ai peur d'être déçus...
sora78
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:46 AM
maxleresistant
superbiidou
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:51 AM
Shambala93
Tu vois aussi le bête portage de moon/sun ?
ldogamer76
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:53 AM
maxleresistant
je suis plus fort que toi je n'ai tout simplement jamais joué à un seul pokémon pas mal pour un fan de Nintendo
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:54 AM
ldogamer76
c'est ce que je voulais dire par esquiver depuis 20 ans ^^
Enfin j'y ai joué si, 10min sur la gameboy de mon cousin il y a 10/15 ans je crois.
Voilà, rien d'autre.
ldogamer76
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 11:57 AM
maxleresistant
ok pardon je pensais que tu en avais fait au moins un
smashfan
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:05 PM
vivement vendredi ! j'en peux plus d'attendre vraiment
link49
posted
the 01/10/2017 at 12:07 PM
Après, personnellement, ça me parait tôt une annonce vendredi. Ca freinerait les ventes des deux opus 3DS. Peut-être plutôt à l'e3 2017 selon moi...
