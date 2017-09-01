home page
Huhuhu
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
choupiloutre
,
minx
,
akd
,
gantzeur
,
dx93
,
e3payne
,
fullbuster
,
lordguyver
,
odv78
,
spawnini
,
milo42
sujetdelta
sujetdelta
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
106
visites since opening :
68325
sujetdelta
> blog
Je suis Sylvain Durif
Je vous dit que la drogue c est pas bien.
tags :
je suis sylvain durif
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:56 PM by
sujetdelta
comments (
13
)
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:56 PM
Cet avatar du charisme
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:58 PM
je suis mort de rire sur l'avatar.... oh putain
dastukiim
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:58 PM
OMG L'AVATAR
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:59 PM
Whissou
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:00 PM
l'avatar
minbox
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:01 PM
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:04 PM
C'est quoi l'avatar à la base ?
chaosad
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:07 PM
C'est El Risitas, alias Issou
lordguyver
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:08 PM
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:11 PM
heracles
whis dans dragon ball super et issou heuh je connais pas trop ce issou
sujetdelta
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:16 PM
milo42
ritalix
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:48 PM
HIPSSOU
kabuki
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 11:56 PM
Alala le God Issou
