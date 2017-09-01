profile
sujetdelta > blog
Je suis Sylvain Durif
Je vous dit que la drogue c est pas bien.

    tags : je suis sylvain durif
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:56 PM by sujetdelta
    comments (13)
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:56 PM
    Cet avatar du charisme
    fan2jeux posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:58 PM
    je suis mort de rire sur l'avatar.... oh putain
    dastukiim posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:58 PM
    OMG L'AVATAR
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:59 PM
    Whissou
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:00 PM
    l'avatar
    minbox posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:01 PM
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:04 PM
    C'est quoi l'avatar à la base ?
    chaosad posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:07 PM
    C'est El Risitas, alias Issou
    lordguyver posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:08 PM
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:11 PM
    heracles whis dans dragon ball super et issou heuh je connais pas trop ce issou
    sujetdelta posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:16 PM
    milo42
    ritalix posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:48 PM
    HIPSSOU
    kabuki posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:56 PM
    Alala le God Issou
