all
Vos plus grosses attentes de l'E3 2017 de la conférence Sony
Oui je sais, c'est un peu tôt mais je voulais connaitre les attentes des membres en ce début 2017 pour l'E3 2017 :

3 Votes possible :



1 Vote possible :

    posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:12 PM by sora78
    comments (24)
    ryohazuki posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:13 PM
    Shenmue 3, Death Stranding, The Last Of Us part II, le trio magique
    thor posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
    Scalebound.
    victornewman posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
    Scalebound
    kenshuiin posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
    thor
    lion93 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
    J'aimerais bien un Parasite Eve x)
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
    Death Stranding , God Of War 4 , The Last of Us 2 , Shenmue 3
    revans posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
    En VR rien du tout, sinon a l'e3 en jeu classique je dirais spiderman
    thor posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:17 PM
    kenshuiin matte comment j'ai tué le game avec les 2 com' suivants
    jenicris posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:17 PM
    God of War, Death Stranding, The Last of Us 2, FF7 Remake, Shenmue 3, le jeu de Sucker Punch et quelques surprises.
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:18 PM
    thor victornewman nicolasgourry Joli triplé les mecs
    automata posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:18 PM
    J'arrive pas à voter mais kingdom hearts 3 direct Le 2 est mon bge comment ne pas l'attendre
    godson posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:19 PM
    Resident evil 4K HDR ps4 pro ultimate edition
    zaifire posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:20 PM
    rien en particulier
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:20 PM
    Regardez le avec son troll subliminal ( du style : nous on a des jeux en 2017 nanananère) ridicule tu crois qu'on ne voit pas ton manège?
    barberousse posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:21 PM
    Trop tôt pour penser à ça.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:21 PM
    Je n'attends pas de jeu particulier à l'E3 2017 mais plutôt l'arrivée d'un homme !
    Oui un homme tout fraîchement engagé par Sony: je vous présente Phil Spencer !
    kira93 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:21 PM
    God of War
    Death Stranding
    The Last of Us 2
    FF7 Remake
    Shenmue 3
    foxstep posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:22 PM
    Trop de choses, mais surtout la date de GOW.
    Et vivement Crash Bandicoot.
    koji posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:22 PM
    J'espere juste que wild n'est pas annuler.
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:23 PM
    ryohazuki thor victornewman kenshuiin lion93 gantzeur revans milo42 jenicris barberousse automata Gros fail de ma part, j'ai rebooté le sondage des jeux Revotez bande joyeux lurons

    meaculpaenvrai Je t'invite à faire de même pour la conférence MS quand tu voudras le haineux...
    automata posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:24 PM
    Kingdom hearts 3 en tête les vrais sont présent
    goldmen33 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:24 PM
    Un line up pour contrer l'attaque de M$!!!
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:25 PM
    Le respect est mort

    Le deuil de Scalebound déjà souillé
    foxstep posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:25 PM
    sora78 Possible que Crash sera dispo avant l'E3 cela dis.
