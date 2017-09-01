home page
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
sora78
articles : 442
442
visites since opening : 516978
516978
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
Vos plus grosses attentes de l'E3 2017 de la conférence Sony
Oui je sais, c'est un peu tôt mais je voulais connaitre les attentes des membres en ce début 2017 pour l'E3 2017
:
3 Votes possible :
1 Vote possible :
/
-
0
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:12 PM by sora78
sora78
comments (
24
)
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:13 PM
Shenmue 3, Death Stranding, The Last Of Us part II, le trio magique
thor
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
Scalebound.
victornewman
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
Scalebound
kenshuiin
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
thor
lion93
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
J'aimerais bien un Parasite Eve x)
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
Death Stranding , God Of War 4 , The Last of Us 2 , Shenmue 3
revans
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
En VR rien du tout, sinon a l'e3 en jeu classique je dirais spiderman
thor
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:17 PM
kenshuiin
matte comment j'ai tué le game avec les 2 com' suivants
jenicris
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:17 PM
God of War, Death Stranding, The Last of Us 2, FF7 Remake, Shenmue 3, le jeu de Sucker Punch et quelques surprises.
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:18 PM
thor
victornewman
nicolasgourry
Joli triplé les mecs
automata
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:18 PM
J'arrive pas à voter mais kingdom hearts 3 direct
Le 2 est mon bge comment ne pas l'attendre
godson
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:19 PM
Resident evil 4K HDR ps4 pro ultimate edition
zaifire
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:20 PM
rien en particulier
meaculpaenvrai
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:20 PM
Regardez le avec son troll subliminal ( du style : nous on a des jeux en 2017 nanananère) ridicule
tu crois qu'on ne voit pas ton manège?
barberousse
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:21 PM
Trop tôt pour penser à ça.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:21 PM
Je n'attends pas de jeu particulier à l'E3 2017 mais plutôt l'arrivée d'un homme !
Oui un homme tout fraîchement engagé par Sony: je vous présente Phil Spencer !
kira93
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:21 PM
God of War
Death Stranding
The Last of Us 2
FF7 Remake
Shenmue 3
foxstep
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:22 PM
Trop de choses, mais surtout la date de GOW.
Et vivement Crash Bandicoot.
koji
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:22 PM
J'espere juste que wild n'est pas annuler.
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:23 PM
ryohazuki
thor
victornewman
kenshuiin
lion93
gantzeur
revans
milo42
jenicris
barberousse
automata
Gros fail de ma part, j'ai rebooté le sondage des jeux
Revotez bande joyeux lurons
meaculpaenvrai
Je t'invite à faire de même pour la conférence MS quand tu voudras le haineux...
automata
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:24 PM
Kingdom hearts 3 en tête les vrais sont présent
goldmen33
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:24 PM
Un line up pour contrer l'attaque de M$!!!
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:25 PM
Le respect est mort
Le deuil de Scalebound déjà souillé
foxstep
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:25 PM
sora78
Possible que Crash sera dispo avant l'E3 cela dis.
