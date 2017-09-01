home page
ajouter un titre
Welcome into The Guyver Cave
lordguyver
articles : 263
263
visites since opening : 319680
319680
lordguyver
> blog
#JesuisScalebound
Humour
Bon aller Sony plus qu'a reprendre le jeu hein
N'empêche désolé pour les gens qui attendez ce jeux ouch ! #JeSuisScalebound
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:08 PM by lordguyver
lordguyver
comments (30)
30
)
sphinx
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
C'est quoi ce truc XD
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:10 PM
Gintama
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:11 PM
Faut mieux en rire, mais ça fait chier :/
killia
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:11 PM
Nintendo choqué par la violence des offensives de Sony sur le marché des jeux vidéo.
kali
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:12 PM
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:12 PM
Gintama
https://media0.giphy.com/media/2lmTZMxM9x68M/200_s.gif
sebastian
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:13 PM
C'est tellement ça aujourd'hui...
redmi31
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
Tellement vrai
Non sérieusement ça fait chier pour Microsoft mais surtout pour les joueurs (pro m) qui l'attendait comme le messie
automata
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
#Prayforscalebound #Prayforxboxone
lordguyver
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
killia
maxleresistant
Tu veux comment ton câlin type ours type chattons type chiot ? Un autre animal ?
sphinx
Un Gif que je prononce Jif niark
sonilka
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
Oh putin
klapo
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:15 PM
maxleresistant
mais ça fait chier
Oui on voit ça pas besoin de préciser
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:15 PM
lordguyver
hmmmmmmmm
Ourson, merci
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:16 PM
RIP Xbox One
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:16 PM
klapo
lol, effectivement, le monsieur à toucher un filon.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:17 PM
Mine de rien, Sony avec sa foreuse fait, depuis plusieurs années, son trou !
ForTheTrouGamers !
kuroni
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:17 PM
Ce gif !
Heureusement qu il y a les 6 Tflops pour lubrifier un peu le tout.
lordguyver
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:19 PM
maxleresistant
Je supplément léchouille et gratuit
tiens
shinz0
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:26 PM
#JeSuisKamiya
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
gat
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
Ce gif.
sorow
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:31 PM
Le sujet principal est Scalebound et son annulation. Merci de ne pas profiter de l’occasion pour raviver les guerres de supports. Celui-ci étant étant humoristique et le premier du genre, il s'agit de la seule exception tolérée. Les autres seront effacés sans préavis.
op4
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:32 PM
icebergbrulant
mdr
spilner
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:37 PM
Bordel
jenicris
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:42 PM
e3payne
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:45 PM
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:47 PM
icebergbrulant
barberousse
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:52 PM
Immonde
wolfheart
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:01 PM
#jesuisbaisé oui !
C est donc ça la fameuse console de vrais "gamer"
giru
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:22 PM
Scalebound avait l'air bien moisi, mais c'est quand même tellement triste de voir que le seul moyen pour certain d'apprécier la console qu'ils ont choisi c'est en détestant la concurrence.
En quoi est-ce une bonne nouvelle pour les fans de Sony, Microsoft ou Nintendo? Ca me dépasse.
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
