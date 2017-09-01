Welcome into The Guyver Cave
profile
lordguyver
47
Likes
Likers
lordguyver
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 263
visites since opening : 319680
lordguyver > blog
all
#JesuisScalebound
Humour
Bon aller Sony plus qu'a reprendre le jeu hein



N'empêche désolé pour les gens qui attendez ce jeux ouch ! #JeSuisScalebound
    tags : #jesuisscalebound repose en paix micro-pls touche d'humour
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:08 PM by lordguyver
    comments (30)
    sphinx posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
    C'est quoi ce truc XD
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:10 PM
    Gintama
    maxleresistant posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:11 PM
    Faut mieux en rire, mais ça fait chier :/
    killia posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:11 PM
    Nintendo choqué par la violence des offensives de Sony sur le marché des jeux vidéo.
    kali posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:12 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:12 PM
    Gintama
    https://media0.giphy.com/media/2lmTZMxM9x68M/200_s.gif
    sebastian posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:13 PM
    C'est tellement ça aujourd'hui...
    redmi31 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
    Tellement vrai
    Non sérieusement ça fait chier pour Microsoft mais surtout pour les joueurs (pro m) qui l'attendait comme le messie
    automata posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
    #Prayforscalebound #Prayforxboxone
    lordguyver posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
    killia

    maxleresistant Tu veux comment ton câlin type ours type chattons type chiot ? Un autre animal ?

    sphinx Un Gif que je prononce Jif niark
    sonilka posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
    Oh putin
    klapo posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:15 PM
    maxleresistant
    mais ça fait chier
    Oui on voit ça pas besoin de préciser
    maxleresistant posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:15 PM
    lordguyver hmmmmmmmm
    Ourson, merci
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:16 PM
    RIP Xbox One
    maxleresistant posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:16 PM
    klapo lol, effectivement, le monsieur à toucher un filon.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:17 PM
    Mine de rien, Sony avec sa foreuse fait, depuis plusieurs années, son trou !

    ForTheTrouGamers !

    kuroni posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:17 PM

    Ce gif !
    Heureusement qu il y a les 6 Tflops pour lubrifier un peu le tout.
    lordguyver posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:19 PM
    maxleresistant Je supplément léchouille et gratuit tiens
    shinz0 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:26 PM
    #JeSuisKamiya
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
    gat posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
    Ce gif.
    sorow posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:31 PM
    Le sujet principal est Scalebound et son annulation. Merci de ne pas profiter de l’occasion pour raviver les guerres de supports. Celui-ci étant étant humoristique et le premier du genre, il s'agit de la seule exception tolérée. Les autres seront effacés sans préavis.
    op4 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:32 PM
    icebergbrulant mdr
    spilner posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:37 PM
    Bordel
    jenicris posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:42 PM
    e3payne posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:45 PM
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:47 PM
    icebergbrulant
    barberousse posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:52 PM
    Immonde
    wolfheart posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:01 PM
    #jesuisbaisé oui !
    C est donc ça la fameuse console de vrais "gamer"
    giru posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:22 PM
    Scalebound avait l'air bien moisi, mais c'est quand même tellement triste de voir que le seul moyen pour certain d'apprécier la console qu'ils ont choisi c'est en détestant la concurrence.

    En quoi est-ce une bonne nouvelle pour les fans de Sony, Microsoft ou Nintendo? Ca me dépasse.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre