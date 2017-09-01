profile
Horizon Zero Dawn
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action
gat
gat
gat > blog
Horizon Zero Dawn : un tuto à moins de deux mois de la sortie

A moins d'un nouveau report, le prochain titre de Guerrilla Games est toujours prévu pour le 1er mars prochain.
jvfrance.com - http://www.jvfrance.com/tutoriel-video-horizon-zero-dawn-140720/
    posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:04 PM by gat
    comments (19)
    koji posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:04 PM
    Jolie bug x)
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Dafuq c'est quoi ton spam en page d'accueil
    eopy posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Merci pour ce tuto, merci pour ce tuto, merci pour ce tuto
    birmou posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
    C'est quoi ton problème
    voxen posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:06 PM
    Il est chaud Gat !
    gat posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:06 PM
    koji sora78 eopy birmou Mon dieu ce bug.
    Désolé.
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:06 PM
    gat Sa ne te fera pas + de vues gourmand
    eopy posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:07 PM
    gat Ouais Ouais, c'est toujours la faute des bugs ! ^^
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:12 PM
    Je ne sens pas du tout de report mais tout simplement une annulation pure et simple du jeu en soutien à tous les dragons disparus !
    gat posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:13 PM
    eopy sora78 Ca va hein.

    icebergbrulant Tu sais où se trouve la sortie. Merci.
    i8 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
    #tropdejeuxjaimalamaCB
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:15 PM
    gat Tu regardes jamais ton canal ?
    (sur ton profil)

    Il y a tant d'amour pourtant
    hashtag posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:16 PM
    Le jeu a l'air vraiment superbe
    sebastian posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:17 PM
    Graphismes au top, jouabilité qui a l'air cool, ambiance terrible, musiques qui ont l'air superbes... La vidéo semble définitivement confirmer tout ceci (pour moi du moins), lui ce sera dès le premier jour, sans hésiter !
    gat posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:18 PM
    sora78 Je suis pas assez souple pour pouvoir regarder mon canal monsieur.
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:21 PM
    gat je m'en doutais
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:31 PM
    gat Je suis pas assez souple pour pouvoir regarder mon canal monsieur.

    Bon dieu, vous êtes immonde jeune homme
    aiolia081 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:36 PM
    Je regarde pas
    barberousse posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:48 PM
    gat comment t'es con!
