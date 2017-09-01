home page
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
108
Likes
Likers
108 Likes
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action
profile
92
Likes
Likers
92 Likes
gat
articles : 1237
1237
visites since opening : 1192562
1192562
gat
> blog
Horizon Zero Dawn : un tuto à moins de deux mois de la sortie
A moins d'un nouveau report, le prochain titre de Guerrilla Games est toujours prévu pour le 1er mars prochain.
jvfrance.com
-
http://www.jvfrance.com/tutoriel-video-horizon-zero-dawn-140720/
posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:04 PM by gat
gat
comments (19)
19
)
koji
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:04 PM
Jolie bug x)
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
Dafuq c'est quoi ton spam en page d'accueil
eopy
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
Merci pour ce tuto, merci pour ce tuto, merci pour ce tuto
birmou
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
C'est quoi ton problème
voxen
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:06 PM
Il est chaud
Gat
!
gat
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:06 PM
koji
sora78
eopy
birmou
Mon dieu ce bug.
Désolé.
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:06 PM
gat
Sa ne te fera pas + de vues gourmand
eopy
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:07 PM
gat
Ouais Ouais, c'est toujours la faute des bugs ! ^^
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:12 PM
Je ne sens pas du tout de report mais tout simplement une annulation pure et simple du jeu en soutien à tous les dragons disparus !
gat
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:13 PM
eopy
sora78
Ca va hein.
icebergbrulant
Tu sais où se trouve la sortie. Merci.
i8
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:14 PM
#tropdejeuxjaimalamaCB
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:15 PM
gat
Tu regardes jamais ton canal ?
(sur ton profil)
Il y a tant d'amour pourtant
hashtag
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:16 PM
Le jeu a l'air vraiment superbe
sebastian
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:17 PM
Graphismes au top, jouabilité qui a l'air cool, ambiance terrible, musiques qui ont l'air superbes... La vidéo semble définitivement confirmer tout ceci (pour moi du moins), lui ce sera dès le premier jour, sans hésiter !
gat
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:18 PM
sora78
Je suis pas assez souple pour pouvoir regarder mon canal monsieur.
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:21 PM
gat
je m'en doutais
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:31 PM
gat
Je suis pas assez souple pour pouvoir regarder mon canal monsieur.
Bon dieu, vous êtes immonde jeune homme
aiolia081
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:36 PM
Je regarde pas
barberousse
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:48 PM
gat
comment t'es con!
