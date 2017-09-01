home page
La courtoisie n'est plus de ce monde
giusnake
[J-244] Project Scorpio
Parce que les dragons ça n'existe pas.
Le mug est en commande n'hésitez pas à l'acheter
Voilà.
tags :
un jeu annulé c'est bon signe
21
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:47 PM by
giusnake
comments (
58
)
voxen
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:47 PM
Tu remontes le moral toi
gat
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:48 PM
Je sais pas si le bon moment est choisi.
guiguif
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:48 PM
Jour de deuil
docteurdeggman
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:48 PM
Un like... j'admire ton courage et ta loyauté
guiguif
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:49 PM
j'espere que la Scorpio ne sera pas annulé ceci dit
minbox
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:49 PM
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:49 PM
docteurdeggman
guiguif
gat
voxen
Je saigne j’vous promet
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
Le tag
Ne change jamais
ldogamer76
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
malheureusement aujourd'hui Microsoft ne rassure pas vraiment les joueurs
gat
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
giusnake
Courage copain.
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
kamikaze1985
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
Un jeu annulé, 10 annoncés...oh wait.
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:51 PM
Bordel
voxen
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:51 PM
giusnake
ça dure qu'une semaine chaque mois, ça va passer
amario
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:52 PM
mustdie
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:52 PM
Purée, ils restent plus que : Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves en exclusivité pour 2017 (hors annonce E3).
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:53 PM
Tu continue quand même ?
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:55 PM
giusnake
Force et honneur
iglooo
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:58 PM
Cette abnégation force le respect
sebastian
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 08:58 PM
Le tag...
terascorpio
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:01 PM
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:01 PM
milo42
Il ne restera que moi à la fin
je te promet
ritalix
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:02 PM
franchement pour le coup je suis déçu
milo42
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:03 PM
giusnake
Nous serons là pour te soutenir face à la "horde"
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:03 PM
voxen
Nan mais ça va aller
Microsoft gère
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
giusnake
Aquaman les amis !!!
c'est la meilleur porte de sortie
kenshuiin
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:07 PM
J-0 Project Scalebound
sonilka
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:07 PM
giusnake
tout se passe comme prévu
sora78
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:08 PM
un jeu annulé c'est bon signe
Putain ce tag
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
giusnake
Courage.
edgar
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
Franchement respect mec !
shindo
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
mustdie
Halo wars 2 et cuphead
bomi6tflops
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:10 PM
Giusnake
Je suis en deuil ce soir , La Scorpio n aura pas mon like
shindo
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:11 PM
1 exclu de perdu 10 de retrouvé
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:19 PM
bomi6tflops
On va s'en sortir
Tout n'est pas encore fini.
bomi6tflops
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:21 PM
giusnake
J'aimerai tellement te croire , mais les meilleurs moment me paraissent tellement loin maintenant , je me demande meme si tout cela à vraiment exister...
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:23 PM
gantzeur
Ben Affleck !!! c'est Batman
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:26 PM
giusnake
Tu le sens le malaise dans ton article après une annulation de Scalebound ?
7/10 sur l'échelle de villejuif au moins.
nemesistavern
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:27 PM
Bientôt la Scorpio va être annulée
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
giusnake
arrête !
" ahaha Flash énorme ! "
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
heracles
Il va faire bon d'être pro M sur Gamekyo
ça c'est sûr
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:33 PM
gantzeur
Mon dieu ce sketch cette vidéo
Le sourire collector
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:34 PM
gantzeur
Put’1 mec merci t'as refait ma soirée
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:34 PM
faites gaffes il y a du venin dans ce mug
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:36 PM
grosminet
Toi tu traîne avec
icebergbrulant
pour le moment non ?
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:37 PM
giusnake
si t'a pas vu sa réaction sur
Death Stranding
c'est magnifique aussi , presque autant que Justice League
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:39 PM
giusnake
et oui les grands esprits se parlent
spilner
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:39 PM
Excellent le tag tu trouves toujours les mots juste
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:40 PM
gantzeur
Je t'aime
du caviar !!!
barberousse
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:41 PM
Le genou à terre et la larme à l'œil mais toujours le sourire
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:42 PM
giusnake
" mais je reconnais cette acteur ! il a joué dans Casino Royal "
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:44 PM
gantzeur
Attend me spoil pas !!! je regarde après
je prépare les toast là.
gantzeur
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:45 PM
giusnake
heracles
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:46 PM
grosminet
C'est "les grands esprits se rencontrent" De rien !
octobar
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:47 PM
giusnake
tu es d'une intelligence...
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:48 PM
heracles
giusnake
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 09:51 PM
octobar
Tu recommence ? tu me fait une rechute ça y est.. pète un coup va
goldmen33
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
Si à l'E3 ils balancent un line up de bâtard pour la Scorpio on va tous halluciner!!
