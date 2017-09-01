La courtoisie n'est plus de ce monde
giusnake > blog
[J-244] Project Scorpio
Parce que les dragons ça n'existe pas.

Le mug est en commande n'hésitez pas à l'acheter



Voilà.
    tags : un jeu annulé c'est bon signe
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:47 PM by giusnake
    comments (58)
    voxen posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:47 PM
    Tu remontes le moral toi
    gat posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Je sais pas si le bon moment est choisi.
    guiguif posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Jour de deuil
    docteurdeggman posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Un like... j'admire ton courage et ta loyauté
    guiguif posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:49 PM
    j'espere que la Scorpio ne sera pas annulé ceci dit
    minbox posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:49 PM
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:49 PM
    docteurdeggman guiguif gat voxen

    Je saigne j’vous promet
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
    Le tag Ne change jamais
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
    malheureusement aujourd'hui Microsoft ne rassure pas vraiment les joueurs
    gat posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
    giusnake Courage copain.
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
    kamikaze1985 posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:50 PM
    Un jeu annulé, 10 annoncés...oh wait.
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:51 PM
    Bordel
    voxen posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:51 PM
    giusnake ça dure qu'une semaine chaque mois, ça va passer
    amario posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:52 PM
    mustdie posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Purée, ils restent plus que : Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves en exclusivité pour 2017 (hors annonce E3).
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:53 PM
    Tu continue quand même ?
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:55 PM
    giusnake Force et honneur
    iglooo posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:58 PM
    Cette abnégation force le respect
    sebastian posted the 01/09/2017 at 08:58 PM
    Le tag...
    terascorpio posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:01 PM
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:01 PM
    milo42 Il ne restera que moi à la fin je te promet
    ritalix posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:02 PM
    franchement pour le coup je suis déçu
    milo42 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:03 PM
    giusnake

    Nous serons là pour te soutenir face à la "horde"
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:03 PM
    voxen Nan mais ça va aller Microsoft gère
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:05 PM
    giusnake Aquaman les amis !!!

    c'est la meilleur porte de sortie
    kenshuiin posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:07 PM
    J-0 Project Scalebound
    sonilka posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:07 PM
    giusnake tout se passe comme prévu
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:08 PM
    un jeu annulé c'est bon signe

    Putain ce tag
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
    giusnake Courage.
    edgar posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
    Franchement respect mec !
    shindo posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:09 PM
    mustdie Halo wars 2 et cuphead
    bomi6tflops posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:10 PM
    Giusnake

    Je suis en deuil ce soir , La Scorpio n aura pas mon like
    shindo posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:11 PM
    1 exclu de perdu 10 de retrouvé
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:19 PM
    bomi6tflops On va s'en sortir Tout n'est pas encore fini.
    bomi6tflops posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:21 PM
    giusnake J'aimerai tellement te croire , mais les meilleurs moment me paraissent tellement loin maintenant , je me demande meme si tout cela à vraiment exister...
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:23 PM
    gantzeur

    Ben Affleck !!! c'est Batman
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:26 PM
    giusnake Tu le sens le malaise dans ton article après une annulation de Scalebound ?

    7/10 sur l'échelle de villejuif au moins.
    nemesistavern posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:27 PM
    Bientôt la Scorpio va être annulée
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
    giusnake arrête !

    " ahaha Flash énorme ! "
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:28 PM
    heracles Il va faire bon d'être pro M sur Gamekyo ça c'est sûr
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:33 PM
    gantzeur Mon dieu ce sketch cette vidéo

    Le sourire collector
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:34 PM
    gantzeur Put’1 mec merci t'as refait ma soirée
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:34 PM
    faites gaffes il y a du venin dans ce mug
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:36 PM
    grosminet Toi tu traîne avec icebergbrulant pour le moment non ?
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:37 PM
    giusnake si t'a pas vu sa réaction sur Death Stranding c'est magnifique aussi , presque autant que Justice League
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:39 PM
    giusnake et oui les grands esprits se parlent
    spilner posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:39 PM
    Excellent le tag tu trouves toujours les mots juste
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:40 PM
    gantzeur Je t'aime du caviar !!!
    barberousse posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:41 PM
    Le genou à terre et la larme à l'œil mais toujours le sourire
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:42 PM
    giusnake " mais je reconnais cette acteur ! il a joué dans Casino Royal "
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:44 PM
    gantzeur Attend me spoil pas !!! je regarde après je prépare les toast là.
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:45 PM
    giusnake
    heracles posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:46 PM
    grosminet C'est "les grands esprits se rencontrent" De rien !
    octobar posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:47 PM
    giusnake tu es d'une intelligence...
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:48 PM
    heracles
    giusnake posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:51 PM
    octobar Tu recommence ? tu me fait une rechute ça y est.. pète un coup va
    goldmen33 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
    Si à l'E3 ils balancent un line up de bâtard pour la Scorpio on va tous halluciner!!
    citer un membre