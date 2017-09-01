Classements
Voici le Top allant du 02 au 08 janvier 2017 d’après Chart-Track :
Les jeux Final Fantasy XV perd huit places, Dead Rising 4 perd six places, The Last Guardian gagne deux places, Pokemon Sun gagne vingt-sept places, Pokemon Moon gagne onze places, Watch Dogs 2 perd une place, Assassin's Creed : The Ezio Collection gagne six places, The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim : Special Edition perd une place, Gears of War 4 gagne trois places, Mafia III perd une place, Rise of the Tomb Raider : 20 Year Edition perd sept places, Fallout 4 perd une place, Grand Theft Auto V gagne une place, Uncharted 4 : A Thief’s End perd sept places, Ratchet & Clank perd onze places et Far Cry Primal fait son retour…
