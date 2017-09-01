Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Pokémon Soleil & Lune
42
Likes
Likers
name : Pokémon Soleil & Lune
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
multiplayer : versus et échange
european release date : 11/23/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
295
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13558
visites since opening : 12749967
link49 > blog
all
Top UK : La folie Pokemon frappe à nouveau
Classements




Voici le Top allant du 02 au 08 janvier 2017 d’après Chart-Track :



Et si vous voulez voir le Classement avec les Ventes par Editions séparées, c’est ici :

http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110032

Les jeux Final Fantasy XV perd huit places, Dead Rising 4 perd six places, The Last Guardian gagne deux places, Pokemon Sun gagne vingt-sept places, Pokemon Moon gagne onze places, Watch Dogs 2 perd une place, Assassin's Creed : The Ezio Collection gagne six places, The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim : Special Edition perd une place, Gears of War 4 gagne trois places, Mafia III perd une place, Rise of the Tomb Raider : 20 Year Edition perd sept places, Fallout 4 perd une place, Grand Theft Auto V gagne une place, Uncharted 4 : A Thief’s End perd sept places, Ratchet & Clank perd onze places et Far Cry Primal fait son retour…

Source : http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110015/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:39 AM by link49
    comments (4)
    ryadr posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:41 AM
    Il y avait des ruptures de stocks ?
    link49 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:44 AM
    ryadr Apparemment oui : ‘Pokemon Sun’ (+91%) leaves ‘Pokemon Moon’ (-19%) in the shade as renewed stock gives it a boost ahead of its sister title. Ceci explique cela...
    renton posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:08 AM
    TitanFall 2 -15
    Overwatch -14
    Ratchet & Clank -11

    Tout le monde n'est pas gagnant
    link49 posted the 01/09/2017 at 11:11 AM
    En tout cas, Forza Horizon 3 se maintient très bien. Dommage que Gears of War 4 ne subisse pas le même sort...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre