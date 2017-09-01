" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
122
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1152
visites since opening : 1050641
gantzeur > blog
L'ouverture excellente des Golden Globes avec Jimmy Fallon
Quand Hollywood fait la démonstration de sa toute puissance, entre le rêve et sa dérision, ça donne ça.

Entouré de tout les rôles principaux des séries 2016

    tags : gad elmaleh et hanouna prennent encore des selfies
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/09/2017 at 09:55 AM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:02 AM
    Excellent
    Tremble les Césars

    Barbara (Stranger Things) à tout jamais dans mon cœur
    thomass2 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:10 AM
    c'est affligeant. Personne battra jamais les performances de Ricky Gervais aux Golden Globes
    edgar posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:11 AM
    Terrible, franchement excellent !
    gantzeur posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:13 AM
    thomass2 ce qui est affligeant c'est de toujours te voir ici
    sora78 posted the 01/09/2017 at 10:30 AM
    gantzeur http://www.reactiongifs.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/oh-snap.gif
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre