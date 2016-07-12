profile
The Last Guardian
103
Likes
Likers
name : The Last Guardian
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/07/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
grosminet
29
Likes
Likers
grosminet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5
visites since opening : 149696
grosminet > blog
The last guardian peint à l'aquarelle .....
....juste bluffant pouaaaahhhhh

Arnaud@RatchetBlaster a reçu de la part de son oncle ce magnifique tableau .

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:32 PM by grosminet
    comments (10)
    thor posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:38 PM
    Son oncle s'appelle donc Catherine ?
    Original.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:38 PM
    Très joli !
    Moi j'ai peint directement sur l'animal en utilisant le spray peinture (que l'on débloque après avoir récupéré un certain nombre de tonneaux) !
    grosminet posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:42 PM
    thor ?
    thor posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:43 PM
    grosminet
    Je te citais simplement : "ArnaudRatchetBlaster a reçu de la part de son oncle ce magnifique tableau."
    grundbeld posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:46 PM
    C'est vrai que c'est très joli.

    Quand une oeuvre d'art en crée indirectement une autre
    grosminet posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:48 PM
    thor ah ok
    natedrake posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:51 PM
    thor
    thor posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:53 PM
    grosminet Et tant que j'y suis : c'est pas de la gouache non plus, mais de l'aquarelle. Voilà, j'arrête de t'embêter
    grosminet posted the 01/09/2017 at 12:00 AM
    ok merci vous n'avez pas thor
    shindo posted the 01/09/2017 at 12:08 AM
    Je viens de voir le tweet c'est aunt/tante pas uncle/oncle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre