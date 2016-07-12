home page
ajouter un titre
name :
The Last Guardian
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/07/2016
grosminet
articles :
5
visites since opening :
149696
grosminet
> blog
The last guardian peint à l'aquarelle .....
....juste bluffant pouaaaahhhhh
Arnaud@RatchetBlaster a reçu de la part de son oncle ce magnifique tableau .
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/08/2017 at 11:32 PM by
grosminet
comments (
10
)
thor
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:38 PM
Son oncle s'appelle donc Catherine ?
Original.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:38 PM
Très joli !
Moi j'ai peint directement sur l'animal en utilisant le spray peinture (que l'on débloque après avoir récupéré un certain nombre de tonneaux) !
grosminet
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:42 PM
thor
?
thor
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:43 PM
grosminet
Je te citais simplement : "ArnaudRatchetBlaster a reçu de la part de son
oncle
ce magnifique tableau."
grundbeld
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:46 PM
C'est vrai que c'est très joli.
Quand une oeuvre d'art en crée indirectement une autre
grosminet
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:48 PM
thor
ah ok
natedrake
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:51 PM
thor
thor
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 11:53 PM
grosminet
Et tant que j'y suis : c'est pas de la gouache non plus, mais de l'aquarelle. Voilà, j'arrête de t'embêter
grosminet
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 12:00 AM
ok merci vous n'avez pas
thor
shindo
posted
the 01/09/2017 at 12:08 AM
Je viens de voir le tweet c'est aunt/tante pas uncle/oncle
