Don Code
bonsoir est ce qu'il y aurait une ame charitable pour me pretè un code xbox live gold ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:30 PM by onglenoir
    comments (28)
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:33 PM
    Peut-être que quelqu'un t'en donnera un mais avant, lave toi bien les mains, t'as les ongles sales !

    rixlos posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:34 PM
    icebergbrulant il a pas demander de donner mais de préter
    rixlos posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:35 PM
    le gars a fait 2 articles pour quémander j'hallucine
    neurofunk posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:35 PM
    rixlos pas prêter , mais pretè
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:40 PM
    Rixlos avant de kritquè ecrit en francai stp
    rixlos posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:41 PM
    neurofunk autant pour moi
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:42 PM
    tu veux une turlute avec ?
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:43 PM
    non je veux ta mè..
    azizou97 posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:45 PM
    Rixlos avant de kritquè ecrit en francai stp

    t'es trop fort toi.
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:46 PM
    qui ta parlè a toi ?
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:48 PM
    alerte au pinpin !
    shindo posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:48 PM
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:51 PM
    personne na de code svp ?
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:53 PM
    personne ne veut partagè avec moi
    bomi6tflops posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:54 PM
    Onglenoir

    Ces codes sont rare sur cette gen, fait un partage de compte , tu profiteras gratuitement de l abonnement de l'autre joueur
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:56 PM
    onglenoir demande à mon pote Ryohazuki
    rixlos posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:56 PM
    bomi6tflops ton astuce est cool mais c'est pas avec ça qu'il aura son code alors sois gentil et donne lui en un
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:57 PM
    Ryohazuki tu n'aurait pas un code stp ?
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:58 PM
    onglenoir essaye avec Giusnake, le mec il joue tellement pas qu'il peut bien partagè avec toi kiki.
    bomi6tflops posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:00 PM
    rixlos Je lui aurai donné un code avec plaisir , mais ça fait longtemps que je n'en vois plus
    davenor posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:02 PM
    Oh mon Dieu ce post
    neurofunk posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:02 PM
    rixlos

    Il est bon lui
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:03 PM
    c'est pas grave merci quand mème oktobar
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:04 PM
    merci aussi bonni6tflops
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:05 PM
    onglenoir tu peux poster une annonce sur ma défilante si tu veux, il y a souvent des joueurs qui passent: http://www.gamekyo.com/member64913.html
    onglenoir posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:05 PM
    merci aussi Davenor et neurofunk pour vos reflexion inutile
    linkart posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:09 PM
    Prêter un code ? Vraiment ?
    zekk posted the 01/08/2017 at 10:11 PM
    Le poulpe
