Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
grosminet
grosminet
grosminet > blog
Milo42 ! est un pro S !!!
La preuve en une image :

    posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:13 PM by grosminet
    comments (13)
    sonilka posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:16 PM
    J'ai cru apercevoir l'homme à la rose au fond dans la salle
    sora78 posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:22 PM
    requin posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:27 PM
    zephon posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:37 PM
    Un op ?
    mafacenligne posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:39 PM
    une histoire de chat ! ha .
    grosminet posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:41 PM
    zephon op=overpower enfin je crois , la définition dépend du contexte
    whitepotatoes posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:43 PM
    zephon grosminet original poster
    grosminet posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:43 PM
    whitepotatoes
    whitepotatoes posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:45 PM
    grosminet t'étais pas loin
    heracles posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:46 PM
    Milo42 Mon dieu En fait tu es complice avec Kyo-chan ! Qu'on le lapide ou au bucher !

    #comploteverywhere
    grosminet posted the 01/08/2017 at 08:50 PM
    whitepotatoes lol je connais que overpower du fait je joue souvent sur des serveurs Anglais au fps , sinon gt complètement à l'lOuest
    darksly posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:13 PM
    Un pro soul ouais ! Dark soul demon soul soulesoleildestropic ect...
    allanoix posted the 01/08/2017 at 09:59 PM
    Le mec met un post et il le comprend meme pas...overpowered...
