Saiyuki de retour en 2017


Son Goku, Cho Hakkai, Sha Gojyo et Genjo Sanzo seront de retour en Juillet 2017 dans une nouvelle serie nommé Saiyuki Reload Blast adapté du manga du meme nom.

http://adala-news.fr/2017/01/lanime-saiyuki-reload-blast-en-teaser-video/
    posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:15 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:16 PM
    Cool, c'est sympa comme série.
    gamergunz posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:19 PM
    cool bonne nouvelle
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:20 PM
    Sérieux
    momotaros posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:21 PM
    C'est un remake de l'ancien anime ?
    guiguif posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:23 PM
    momotaros nop la suite
    fullbuster posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:38 PM
    Omg
    testament posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:53 PM
    Perso j'ai pas aimer, je trouvais ça mou.
    racsnk posted the 01/08/2017 at 02:04 PM
    testament Retourne sur SRT toi.
    testament posted the 01/08/2017 at 02:18 PM
    racsnk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPDhX6fOLtY&feature=youtu.be&t=14s
