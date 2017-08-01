home page
Saiyuki de retour en 2017
Son Goku, Cho Hakkai, Sha Gojyo et Genjo Sanzo seront de retour en Juillet 2017 dans une nouvelle serie nommé Saiyuki Reload Blast adapté du manga du meme nom.
http://adala-news.fr/2017/01/lanime-saiyuki-reload-blast-en-teaser-video/
posted the 01/08/2017 at 01:15 PM by
guiguif
comments (
9
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:16 PM
Cool, c'est sympa comme série.
gamergunz
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:19 PM
cool bonne nouvelle
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:20 PM
Sérieux
momotaros
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:21 PM
C'est un remake de l'ancien anime ?
guiguif
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:23 PM
momotaros
nop la suite
fullbuster
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:38 PM
Omg
testament
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 01:53 PM
Perso j'ai pas aimer, je trouvais ça mou.
racsnk
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 02:04 PM
testament
Retourne sur SRT toi.
testament
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 02:18 PM
racsnk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPDhX6fOLtY&feature=youtu.be&t=14s
