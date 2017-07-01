profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
SNK bosse sur un RPG !
Sur smartphone, allez hop dans le derche.
Tout ça est prévu pour 2017 sur Ios et Android avec des heros lyceens, original n'est-ce pas ?

http://gematsu.com/2017/01/snk-announces-original-rpg-project-smartphones
    posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:02 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    zekk posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:04 PM
    La déception
    kabuki posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:08 PM
    zekk Double deception Smartphone et c'est pas un Samurai shodown RPG 2
    jenicris posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:09 PM
    Vu la tronche des persos c'est pas une perte...
    eldren posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:09 PM
    docteurdeggman posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:15 PM
    5120x2880 posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:17 PM
    À gerber le visu.
    draculax posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:22 PM
    ils sortiront du plus gros plus tard quand ils auront récupéré pleins de thunes
    pxl posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Difficulté de faire plus générique en matière de design.... Beurk.

    testament posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:24 PM
    Déjà que le chara design me donne pas envie, j'attends de voir in game avant de râler.
    sonilka posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:29 PM
    godson posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:30 PM
    Le temps de cliquer sur la news, j'ai rêvé d'un remix ou remaster de samourai shodown RPG. D'ailleurs le jeu est sortie au moins lol la flemme de chercher sur google lol
    koji posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:32 PM
    le style de la DA me fait penser a boku no hero academia.
    op4 posted the 01/07/2017 at 08:44 PM
    godson oui il est meme sorti sur ps 1 / saturn .. en plus de la neo geo
