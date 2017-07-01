Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
link49
Eurogamer : Une liste de 73 jeux qui sortiront en 2017
Multi




Voici une Liste de jeux qui sortiront cette année :



Red Dead Redemption 2
Yooka-Laylee
Agents of Mayhem
Detroit : Become Human
Sniper Elite 4
PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
Outlast 2
Rime
Resident Evil 7
Injustice 2
Gravity Rush 2
NieR : Automata
Nidhogg 2
Friday the 13th : The Game
Marvel Vs Capcom : Infinite
For Honor
Polybus
Get Even
Sonic Mania
Horizon : Zero Dawn
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World
Little Nightmares
Nioh
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Budget Cuts
Tokyo 42
Halo Wars 2
Crash Bandicoot Remastered
Strafe
Prey
Star Trek : Bridge Crew
Absolver
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
Tacoma
Guardians of the Galaxy : The Telltale Series
Sea of Thieves
Tekken 7
Mass Effect Andromeda
Shenmue III
Agony
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
God of War 4
Double Dragon 4
Crackdown 3
South Park : The Fractured But Whole
State of Decay 2
Knack 2
Mario Switch
Kingdom Come Deliverance
Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice
Ace Combat 7
Pyre
Cuphead
Night in the Woods
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Persona 5
Wipeout : Omega Collection
Spider-Man
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Destiny 2
Golem
Scalebound
Farpoint
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
Bulletstorm : Full Clip Edition
Gran Turismo Sport
Vampyr
Battalion 1944
Below
Overkill's The Walking Dead

Eurogamer a listé les jeux qui sortiront cette année. On peut voir que le jeu Kingdom Hearts III par exemple n’y figure pas. Alors que les jeux Detroit : Become Human ne sont pas sûr d’être commercialisés cette année. En tout cas, il y aura de quoi faire…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1331614
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:21 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    barberousse posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:25 AM
    Shenmue 3, GoW4 et Detroit en 2017?
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:29 AM
    Bloodstained à officiellement été repoussé pour 2018 et pour certains titres j'y crois pas du tout. C'est plus un top attente qu'un top sortie.
    marchand2sable posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:38 AM
    God of war 4 c'est possible mais Shenmue 3 c'est impossible franchement
    jenicris posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:40 AM
    Shenmue 3 est bien prévu pour fin 2017. Pour GoW et Detroit ça sera 2018 je pense.

    Mais y a largement de quoi faire sur PS4 cette année.
    birmou posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:48 AM
    C'est le service com de Sony qui à fait la liste ?

    link49 posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:55 AM
    En espérant que la présentation de la Nintendo Switch le 12 janvier en ajoute une grosse quantité...
