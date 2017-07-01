Multi
Voici une Liste de jeux qui sortiront cette année :
Red Dead Redemption 2
Yooka-Laylee
Agents of Mayhem
Detroit : Become Human
Sniper Elite 4
PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
Outlast 2
Rime
Resident Evil 7
Injustice 2
Gravity Rush 2
NieR : Automata
Nidhogg 2
Friday the 13th : The Game
Marvel Vs Capcom : Infinite
For Honor
Polybus
Get Even
Sonic Mania
Horizon : Zero Dawn
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World
Little Nightmares
Nioh
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Budget Cuts
Tokyo 42
Halo Wars 2
Crash Bandicoot Remastered
Strafe
Prey
Star Trek : Bridge Crew
Absolver
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
Tacoma
Guardians of the Galaxy : The Telltale Series
Sea of Thieves
Tekken 7
Mass Effect Andromeda
Shenmue III
Agony
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
God of War 4
Double Dragon 4
Crackdown 3
South Park : The Fractured But Whole
State of Decay 2
Knack 2
Mario Switch
Kingdom Come Deliverance
Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice
Ace Combat 7
Pyre
Cuphead
Night in the Woods
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Persona 5
Wipeout : Omega Collection
Spider-Man
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Destiny 2
Golem
Scalebound
Farpoint
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
Bulletstorm : Full Clip Edition
Gran Turismo Sport
Vampyr
Battalion 1944
Below
Overkill's The Walking Dead
Eurogamer a listé les jeux qui sortiront cette année. On peut voir que le jeu Kingdom Hearts III par exemple n’y figure pas. Alors que les jeux Detroit : Become Human ne sont pas sûr d’être commercialisés cette année. En tout cas, il y aura de quoi faire…
Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1331614
posted the 01/07/2017 at 10:21 AM by link49
Mais y a largement de quoi faire sur PS4 cette année.