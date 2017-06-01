profile
kevisiano
kevisiano
kevisiano > blog
Alerte blasphème !
J'ai pas les mots...

    posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:16 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    administrateur posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Mdr Diablass vient pour ta crise cardiaque mdrrr, viens invoqué shenron a coup de Camé a mes A
    kevisiano posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:19 PM
    administrateur marque le ahah
    administrateur posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:20 PM
    Diablass59 Viens !
    milo42 posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:23 PM


    Mais je veux bien la lampe quand même
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:26 PM
    ???
    milo42 posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:31 PM
    hijikatamayora13 7 Kaméhaméha pour réunir Shenron
    milo42 posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:33 PM
    *pour invoqué

    Putain moi aussi je part en couille
    marchand2sable posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:35 PM
    C'est très très très grave la
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:38 PM
    milo42 Bah oui c'est une légende narak le dragon des 7 kaméhaméa de cristal
