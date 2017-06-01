home page
name :
Guilty Gear Xrd : Revelator
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Aksys Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
1 à 2
other versions :
PlayStation 3
raioh
[PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator pour 15,46€ fdpin !
Guilty Gear
Il suffit de cliquer sur l'image pour acceder à l'offre !
(et non, je ne gagne rien et il n'y aura pas de concours 'un jour'
)
Hamster-Joueur
-
http://www.hamster-joueur.com/guilty-gear-xrd-revelator-ps4-preco-fr-a-35-99e/
posted the 01/06/2017 at 05:34 PM by
raioh
comments (
5
)
testament
posted
the 01/06/2017 at 05:43 PM
Foncez !
spilner
posted
the 01/06/2017 at 05:50 PM
Tout passe nickel sauf que les textes sont en anglais c'est ça? (remarquez je crois qu'ils l’étaient aussi sur la version FR?)
raioh
posted
the 01/06/2017 at 05:54 PM
Spilner
: Yep, c'est bien ça !
spilner
posted
the 01/06/2017 at 06:05 PM
Raioh
Thanks je crois que je vais prendre
kuroni
posted
the 01/06/2017 at 06:39 PM
Wow. C est donné à ce prix là
