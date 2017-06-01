profile
Guilty Gear Xrd : Revelator
13
Likes
Likers
name : Guilty Gear Xrd : Revelator
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Aksys Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : fighting
multiplayer : 1 à 2
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
raioh
68
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 322
visites since opening : 421996
raioh > blog
all
[PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator pour 15,46€ fdpin !
Guilty Gear




Il suffit de cliquer sur l'image pour acceder à l'offre !
(et non, je ne gagne rien et il n'y aura pas de concours 'un jour' )



Hamster-Joueur - http://www.hamster-joueur.com/guilty-gear-xrd-revelator-ps4-preco-fr-a-35-99e/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/06/2017 at 05:34 PM by raioh
    comments (5)
    testament posted the 01/06/2017 at 05:43 PM
    Foncez !
    spilner posted the 01/06/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Tout passe nickel sauf que les textes sont en anglais c'est ça? (remarquez je crois qu'ils l’étaient aussi sur la version FR?)
    raioh posted the 01/06/2017 at 05:54 PM
    Spilner : Yep, c'est bien ça !
    spilner posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:05 PM
    Raioh
    Thanks je crois que je vais prendre
    kuroni posted the 01/06/2017 at 06:39 PM
    Wow. C est donné à ce prix là
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre