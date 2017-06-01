profile
Bioshock Tease un retour ?
Bioshock à publié ceci sur leur Tweeter, un retour de la série pour bientôt ?

http://twitter.com/bioshock/status/817074209394298880
    posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:10 AM by diablo
    comments (10)
    jeanouillz posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:12 AM
    Ou peut être une MAJ pour la ps4 pro non ?
    diablo posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:18 AM
    jeanouillz pour un upscale de 1080p et 3 fps de plus ça me ferait mal d'y avoir cru
    voxen posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:19 AM
    Plasmide tombons dans le piège et croyons y !
    diablo posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:22 AM
    voxen enchaîner Bioshock et Sysetem Shock en 2018 et Systeme Shock 3 en 2019
    foxstep posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:22 AM
    jeanouillz On poste pas des trucs comme ça pour de simple Maj graphique à mon avis. Ça sent le retour de la franchise en effet, même si je ne vois pas ce qu'ils pourraient faire de plus après la trilogie.
    diablo posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:24 AM
    c'est bien un papillon sur la frèsque murale ?'
    voxen posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:34 AM
    diablo surtout que c'est une image de bioshock 2 par 2k marin ceux qui ont repris la licence donc j'ai de l'espoir !
    Et oui c'est un papillon.
    hebuspsa posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:47 AM
    Un Biosock sans Levine et Irrational ca peut etre bofbof
    mustdie posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:51 AM
    Sûrement l'annonce du portage de la compilation sur Nintendo Switch.
    shambala93 posted the 01/06/2017 at 10:51 AM
    Guiguif
