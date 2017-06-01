profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
yashiro
yashiro
articles : 10
visites since opening : 10566
yashiro > blog
Sega dépose... SHENMUE HD!
Reste plus qu'à savoir qui y aura droit.

PS4? Xbox One? Switch? PC? Ios/Android?


http://www.tssznews.com/2017/01/05/a-domain-for-shenmuehd-com-has-been-registered-by-sega-europe/
    posted the 01/06/2017 at 04:21 AM by yashiro
    comments (3)
    fan2jeux posted the 01/06/2017 at 04:24 AM
    Ca y est, ca y est!!!!

    Les astres s alignent
    famimax posted the 01/06/2017 at 04:34 AM
    PS4 surement, et j'espere aussi PC et qu'on est des trad amateurs vu que Sega ne s'y collera surement pas
    suppaman posted the 01/06/2017 at 04:50 AM
    Yes enfin
