Oxenfree
name : Oxenfree
platform : PlayStation 4
developer : N.C
genre : adventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One
guiguif
guiguif
Oxenfree annoncé en boite sur PS4
En plus de Curses'N Chaos et Aqua Kitty DX, Limited Run sortira ce mois-ci le jeu d'aventure Horrifique/Fantastique Oxenfree en boite sur PS4.



    posted the 01/05/2017 at 11:29 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/05/2017 at 11:36 PM
    Une trad de ce jeu aurai été cool mais ont peu aller se faire ***** à mon avis
