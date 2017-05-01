home page
profile
126
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Super Smash Bros. For Wii U
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Namco Bandai
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
1 à 8 (local), 1 à 4 (online)
european release date :
11/28/2014
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
En parlant de wii u
Bon plan
SUPER SMASH BROS à 19.99€
http://www.micromania.fr/super-smash-bros-58528.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/05/2017 at 10:36 PM by
cedrickv93
comments (
2
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/05/2017 at 11:11 PM
A posséder absolument pour les possesseurs de WiiU
cyr
posted
the 01/05/2017 at 11:18 PM
Je l'ai déjà.....
