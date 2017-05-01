profile
Super Smash Bros. For Wii U
name : Super Smash Bros. For Wii U
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Namco Bandai
genre : fighting
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local), 1 à 4 (online)
european release date : 11/28/2014
other versions :
cedrickv93
cedrickv93
cedrickv93 > blog
En parlant de wii u
Bon plan

SUPER SMASH BROS à 19.99€

http://www.micromania.fr/super-smash-bros-58528.html
    posted the 01/05/2017 at 10:36 PM by cedrickv93
    comments (2)
    maxleresistant posted the 01/05/2017 at 11:11 PM
    A posséder absolument pour les possesseurs de WiiU
    cyr posted the 01/05/2017 at 11:18 PM
    Je l'ai déjà.....
