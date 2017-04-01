« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Le premier "Dynasty Warriors" était un jeu de...

...combat !

Développeur : Omega Force



Année de sortie : 1997



    posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    guiguif posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:53 PM
    le seul que j'ai eu
    almightybhunivelze posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:01 PM
    Lu Bu!
    sphinx posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:04 PM
    Ah ces anciens boitiers de jeux : "graphismes haute résolution", "des personnes d'une taille jamais égalée à l'écran", "3D Motion capture", "600 Polygone pro Kämpfer und 50 Bilder pro Sekunde"
    diablass59 posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:10 PM
    sphinx c'est que quelques années plus tard et avec ce qu'on a aujourd'hui ça en devient marrant^^
    stoner posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:10 PM
    en toute franchise, j'ai voté que je ne savais pas mais la jaquette me dis vraiment quelque chose
    grundbeld posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:32 PM
    almightybhunivelze C'est pas un type sur un cheval ? J'ai de vagues souvenirs du seul jeu de la franchise auquel j'ai joué et il était dedans.

    Je me souviens aussi d'une très mauvaise VF.
