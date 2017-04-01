" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
122
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1147
visites since opening : 1045473
gantzeur > blog
Mass Effect Andromeda Nouveaux Screenshots
Voila la coms va maintenant s'intensifier jusqu'à Mars , en espérant ne pas avoir que des cailloux désertique à explorer , on veut de la forêts , des lacs , Stephen Hawking etc aussi



















.

    tags :
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:17 PM by gantzeur
    comments (21)
    maxff9 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:18 PM
    vu

    madao
    spawnini posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:18 PM
    J'ai grillé ta faute tets
    aiolia081 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:20 PM
    1 ... 2 ... TEST 1 ... 2 ... 3
    gantzeur posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:22 PM
    spawnini aiolia081 maxff9 partez manants !
    aiolia081 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:23 PM
    gantzeur Y'a marqué Mass Effect, alors pas moyen que je bouge
    mickele posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:23 PM
    dommage qu'il y est autant de brouillard... hahah
    gantzeur posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:24 PM
    aiolia081 je vais marquer Shun Chevalier d'Andromeda alors
    diablass59 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:25 PM
    diablo posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:26 PM
    Version PC Oblige
    zaifire posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:27 PM
    superbe
    diablo posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:28 PM
    zaifire Par contre il faudra qu'ils se calment sur le brouillard
    koji posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:31 PM
    Est-ce que c'est la confirmation de la version switch ?

    Bon j'avoue pas marrant sinon sa donne bien envie vivement.
    goldmen33 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:31 PM
    Images en 720p images de la version Switch?!
    aiolia081 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:33 PM
    gantzeur Y'a pas moyen que je reste
    zampa posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:34 PM
    Ça rend pas top... Les effets de flame son toujours pas top toujours les mêmes depuis le 2
    gantzeur posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:34 PM
    goldmen33 on peut pas avoir le beurre et l'argent du beurre dans l'fion non plus
    hashtag posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:39 PM
    Mon sexe est raide
    cyr posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:53 PM
    kabuki posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:01 PM
    Je trouve l'effet de roche volcanique vraiment pas mal rien qu'en photo alors ne vrai
    raioh posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:05 PM
    N'oublions pas que Mass Effect est une licence irréprochable !
    Et EA non plus d'ailleurs ~
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:11 PM
    version scorpio préco!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre