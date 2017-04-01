home page
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
Mass Effect Andromeda Nouveaux Screenshots
Voila la coms va maintenant s'intensifier jusqu'à Mars , en espérant ne pas avoir que des cailloux désertique à explorer , on veut de la forêts , des lacs , Stephen Hawking etc aussi
.
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:17 PM by
gantzeur
comments (
21
)
maxff9
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:18 PM
vu
madao
spawnini
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:18 PM
J'ai grillé ta faute
tets
aiolia081
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:20 PM
1 ... 2 ... TEST 1 ... 2 ... 3
gantzeur
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:22 PM
spawnini
aiolia081
maxff9
partez manants !
aiolia081
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:23 PM
gantzeur
Y'a marqué Mass Effect, alors pas moyen que je bouge
mickele
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:23 PM
dommage qu'il y est autant de brouillard... hahah
gantzeur
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:24 PM
aiolia081
je vais marquer Shun Chevalier d'Andromeda alors
diablass59
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:25 PM
diablo
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:26 PM
Version PC Oblige
zaifire
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:27 PM
superbe
diablo
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:28 PM
zaifire
Par contre il faudra qu'ils se calment sur le brouillard
koji
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:31 PM
Est-ce que c'est la confirmation de la version switch ?
Bon j'avoue pas marrant sinon sa donne bien envie vivement.
goldmen33
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:31 PM
Images en 720p
images de la version Switch?!
aiolia081
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:33 PM
gantzeur
Y'a pas moyen que je reste
zampa
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:34 PM
Ça rend pas top... Les effets de flame son toujours pas top toujours les mêmes depuis le 2
gantzeur
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:34 PM
goldmen33
on peut pas avoir le beurre et l'argent du beurre dans l'fion non plus
hashtag
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:39 PM
Mon sexe est raide
cyr
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:53 PM
kabuki
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:01 PM
Je trouve l'effet de roche volcanique vraiment pas mal rien qu'en photo alors ne vrai
raioh
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:05 PM
N'oublions pas que Mass Effect est une licence
irréprochable
!
Et
EA non plus
d'ailleurs ~
meaculpaenvrai
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:11 PM
version scorpio préco!
bold
