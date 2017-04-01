home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
ajouter un titre
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-adventure
european release date :
03/31/2008
us release date :
11/30/2007
other versions :
Nintendo DS
-
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.assassinscreed.com/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
diablass59
kizu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
12
visites since opening :
4947
kizu
> blog
[Terminé] Donne clef assassin's creed
bonjour je donne une clef pour assassin's creed et une pour assassin's creed chronicle china a utiliser sur uplay
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:37 PM by
kizu
comments (
9
)
shigeryu
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:40 PM
cool je veux bien le premier
dastukiim
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:41 PM
assassin's creed chronicle china please ou assassin's creed 2
kizu
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:41 PM
shigeryu
je t'envois ça
shigeryu
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:42 PM
kizu
Un grand merci
victornewman
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:42 PM
moi please
kizu
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:43 PM
dastukiim
c'est le china et je t'envois ça aussi
kizu
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:45 PM
victornewman
désolé déjà pris
victornewman
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:56 PM
kizu
:'(
evilchris
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 09:59 PM
victornewman
je l'ai envoyé aussi à Dastukim donc s'il l'a en double je lui ai demandé de te la donner
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo