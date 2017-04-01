profile
Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition
name : Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-adventure
european release date : 03/31/2008
us release date : 11/30/2007
other versions : Nintendo DS - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.assassinscreed.com/
[Terminé] Donne clef assassin's creed
bonjour je donne une clef pour assassin's creed et une pour assassin's creed chronicle china a utiliser sur uplay
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:37 PM by kizu
    comments (9)
    shigeryu posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:40 PM
    cool je veux bien le premier
    dastukiim posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:41 PM
    assassin's creed chronicle china please ou assassin's creed 2
    kizu posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:41 PM
    shigeryu je t'envois ça
    shigeryu posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:42 PM
    kizu Un grand merci
    victornewman posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:42 PM
    moi please
    kizu posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:43 PM
    dastukiim c'est le china et je t'envois ça aussi
    kizu posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:45 PM
    victornewman désolé déjà pris
    victornewman posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:56 PM
    kizu :'(
    evilchris posted the 01/04/2017 at 09:59 PM
    victornewman je l'ai envoyé aussi à Dastukim donc s'il l'a en double je lui ai demandé de te la donner
