Vidéoclips pas chère !












    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 07:10 PM by administrateur
    comments (7)
    djiman posted the 01/04/2017 at 07:19 PM
    Et dire qu'il fut un temps où Calvin Harris faisait de la bonne musique
    amassous posted the 01/04/2017 at 07:29 PM
    Tu respecte pas rihanna c'est cheap mais pas a ce point
    administrateur posted the 01/04/2017 at 07:31 PM
    amassous Franchement la c'est un foutage de gueule
    amassous posted the 01/04/2017 at 07:35 PM
    administrateur le 1er clip JPP
    djiman posted the 01/04/2017 at 07:48 PM
    Amassous Administrateur Le foutage de gueule c'est de vendre son cul et pondre des merdes pareilles quand on a son talent
    evilchris posted the 01/04/2017 at 08:11 PM
    tu peux aussi rajouter celui la theme de kingdom heart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOSNIIx5u_U
    evilchris posted the 01/04/2017 at 08:15 PM
    Administrateur regarde au dessus
