Gravity Rush 2
name : Gravity Rush 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
koopaskill
koopaskill
En apesenteur - Gravity Rush 2 - Préview
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose la découverte sur la démo de Gravity Rush 2, le jeu où l'on se retrouve la tête à l'envers

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/JZQq6vLwNHY
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 05:35 PM by koopaskill
