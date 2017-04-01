" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
122
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1146
visites since opening : 1044083
gantzeur > blog
TF1 en concurence avec Hollywood
Effets spéciaux garantie !

Sur le plateau du 20h , Jean Baptiste a voulu , après une chronique sur 2027 , en mettre plein les yeux au téléspectateurs , voici son départ du plateau :





    tags : malaise/20 le futur technologique envole toi jean baptiste
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:11 PM by gantzeur
    comments (19)
    gat posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:12 PM
    Star Wars VIII dans les cordes.
    goldmen33 posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:13 PM
    Le budget doit être énorme!
    jf17 posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:17 PM
    ça existe encore tf1
    nmariodk posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:17 PM
    Avec des image 3d digne d'une scène cinématique de la ps1
    edgar posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:19 PM
    Que c'est con purée !
    zaifire posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:19 PM
    "magnifique voiture volante"
    momotaros posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:20 PM
    Putain le 11/09

    La télé toujours égale à elle même
    davenor posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:22 PM
    Mon Dieu la gêne
    kinox31 posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:22 PM
    Rassurez moi, c'est le Jt de 1999 ???
    momotaros posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:28 PM
    administrateur il y a un tel niveau d’irrespect dans ça, je me demande ce qu'à pensé l'auteur au moment de la création de sa bêtise. Bon sinon je le précise quand même car on ne sait jamais ici mais c'est pas drôle les attentats.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
    La tête du mec dans son vaisseau moisis
    idd posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:35 PM
    c'est un teasing de la soupe aux choux 2 ?
    minbox posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:38 PM
    De pire en pire la TV, heureusement que je ne regarde plus cette merde.
    arngrim posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:38 PM
    Ouah la qualité des effets spéciaux...
    slad posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:39 PM
    Tu sens que même le gars assume pas totalement, j'imagine ce qu'il aurait pu se dire "donc là ils sont en train de mettre leur filtre à la con sur la gueule ... mmh je dois avoir l'air intelligent".
    sardinecannibale posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:41 PM
    thor posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:44 PM
    Ca me rappelle la fois où j'avais trouvé un leak de Xmen Origins plusieurs mois avant sa sortie et sans les effets spéciaux.
    maxleresistant posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:50 PM
    il y avait des meilleurs effets spéciaux dans le Bigdeal
    evilchris posted the 01/04/2017 at 04:57 PM
    le retour d'hugo délire
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre