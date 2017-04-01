profile
articles : 1383
visites since opening : 1122398
[J-8] Nintendo Switch
http://switchcountdown.bitballoon.com/ - http://switchcountdown.bitballoon.com/
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:03 PM by koopa
    comments (11)
    maxleresistant posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:03 PM
    Federation Forces 2
    koopa posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:03 PM
    Le retour de Metroid on y croit ? Vous êtes plutôt Metroid 2D ou Metroid 3D, plus Prime ou Other M ?
    shindo posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:05 PM
    2d
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:06 PM
    shindo Metroïd 2D bien sûr
    maxleresistant posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:07 PM
    plus sérieusement, on a fait un peu le tour des prime avec la trilogie GC/Wii

    je pense que ce serait pas mal un retour à la 2D mais en incorporant certaines idées de gameplay de prime et Other M.
    shinz0 posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Metroid Prime 4
    shindo posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:08 PM
    ootaniisensei J'ai refait zero mission et fusion sur wii u en plus récemment
    e3ologue posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:08 PM
    Encore 8 jours, là ça devient long
    Faudrait un tps pour avoir des phases de plateforme de ouf
    yurilowelle posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:09 PM
    3D pour moi
    maxleresistant posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:11 PM
    Et puisque Nintendo n'est plus ce qu'il était, il faudrait qu'il soit développé par DrinkBox Studios, ce qui ont fait Guacamelee
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiE92lrYneE

    Le meilleur "metroid" de ses 10 dernieres années
    gaeon posted the 01/04/2017 at 03:12 PM
    3D, pas forcément le style Prime. Je veux le retour de Prime mais idéalement en VR.
