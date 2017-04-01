home page
alucard13
mickurt
,
minx
,
soldius
,
aiolia081
,
diablass59
,
ashern
,
spike1
,
lefumier
,
beni
,
dx93
,
spawnini
,
nobleswan
,
binou87
,
chester
,
orikalch
,
ritalix
,
trungz
,
tizoc
,
escobar
,
odv78
,
racsnk
,
toucko
,
link49
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mrgwak
,
blackbox
,
voxen
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
hado78
,
genzzo
,
jamrock
,
sujetdelta
,
sorakaminari
,
junaldinho
,
furtifdor
,
gallagher
,
uta
,
shindo
,
nduvel
,
kirianu
,
twins
,
darkfoxx
,
cajp45
,
ballista
,
lordguyver
,
bomi6tflops
,
kurosama
,
archesstat
Killer Instinct
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Iron Galaxy
genre :
fighting
other versions :
PC
alucard13
alexkidd
,
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
minx
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
nobleswan
,
link49
alucard13
alucard13
> blog
killer instinct - le retour des ultimate finisher
pendant le stream d'iron galaxy, ils ont teasé les ultimate finisher en montrant celle de jago (il y avait avant que shadow jago qui en avait une)
https://r3---sn-25glen7e.googlevideo.com/videoplayback?mn=sn-25glen7e&mm=31&id=o-APY-RrQKuUZUpkw_gVcR1GagjGqii-psROx5u8K2aNtc&mv=m&source=youtube&ms=au&lmt=1483480356691051&ip=80.12.92.38&pl=20&dur=0.000&upn=qn1OiPiFkXA&sparams=dur%2Cid%2Cinitcwndbps%2Cip%2Cipbits%2Citag%2Clmt%2Cmime%2Cmm%2Cmn%2Cms%2Cmv%2Cnh%2Cpl%2Cratebypass%2Crequiressl%2Csource%2Cupn%2Cexpire&expire=1483548694&key=yt6&initcwndbps=1620000&nh=IgpwcjAzLnBhcjEwKgkxMjcuMC4wLjE&mime=video%2Fwebm&ipbits=0&ratebypass=yes&itag=43&requiressl=yes&mt=1483526817&signature=532022F46F1243115BD7B05C66BECF7E27EE5648.0397FF23227351238657EF5FD7A7E941C25F4783&signature=undefined
à partir de 1:49
shoryuken
-
http://shoryuken.com/2017/01/03/ultimates-return-to-killer-instinct-and-kilgore-purchases-help-fund-the-ki-ultra-tour/
posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:58 AM by
alucard13
comments (
8
)
andrasseth
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:03 AM
par contre killgore a 9€99 faut pas déconner
alucard13
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:05 AM
andrasseth
c'est pour financer les tournois
http://shoryuken.com/2017/01/03/ultimates-return-to-killer-instinct-and-kilgore-purchases-help-fund-the-ki-ultra-tour/
alucard13
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:07 AM
andrasseth
mais j'avoue que normalement ça devrait être microsoft qui finance
evilchris
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:09 AM
andrasseth
même pour ceux qui ont acheté l'ultimate ?
diablo
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:11 AM
il y a une nouvelle saison ?
voxen
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:20 AM
andrasseth
ah il est pas compris dans l'Ultimate ?!
birmou
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:23 AM
Putain 10 balles le perso...
Déjà que j'ai dû faire une croix sur Shadow Jago
Ça commence à sérieusement saouler.
andrasseth
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:26 AM
evilchris
voxen
,je ne sais pas,perso j'ai toujours acheté les saisons en version ultra qui est censé tout regrouper,bah lui n'en fait pas partit visiblement
diablo
,non seulement trois nouveaux persos,seul killgore est dévoilé et dispo.
alucard13
,ils auraient pu au moins lui rattacher des ki or comme pour shadow jago parce que la...
