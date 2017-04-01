profile
Killer Instinct
name : Killer Instinct
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Iron Galaxy
genre : fighting
other versions : PC
alucard13
alucard13
killer instinct - le retour des ultimate finisher
pendant le stream d'iron galaxy, ils ont teasé les ultimate finisher en montrant celle de jago (il y avait avant que shadow jago qui en avait une)

https://r3---sn-25glen7e.googlevideo.com/videoplayback?mn=sn-25glen7e&mm=31&id=o-APY-RrQKuUZUpkw_gVcR1GagjGqii-psROx5u8K2aNtc&mv=m&source=youtube&ms=au&lmt=1483480356691051&ip=80.12.92.38&pl=20&dur=0.000&upn=qn1OiPiFkXA&sparams=dur%2Cid%2Cinitcwndbps%2Cip%2Cipbits%2Citag%2Clmt%2Cmime%2Cmm%2Cmn%2Cms%2Cmv%2Cnh%2Cpl%2Cratebypass%2Crequiressl%2Csource%2Cupn%2Cexpire&expire=1483548694&key=yt6&initcwndbps=1620000&nh=IgpwcjAzLnBhcjEwKgkxMjcuMC4wLjE&mime=video%2Fwebm&ipbits=0&ratebypass=yes&itag=43&requiressl=yes&mt=1483526817&signature=532022F46F1243115BD7B05C66BECF7E27EE5648.0397FF23227351238657EF5FD7A7E941C25F4783&signature=undefined

à partir de 1:49
shoryuken - http://shoryuken.com/2017/01/03/ultimates-return-to-killer-instinct-and-kilgore-purchases-help-fund-the-ki-ultra-tour/
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:58 AM by alucard13
    comments (8)
    andrasseth posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:03 AM
    par contre killgore a 9€99 faut pas déconner
    alucard13 posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:05 AM
    andrasseth c'est pour financer les tournois

    http://shoryuken.com/2017/01/03/ultimates-return-to-killer-instinct-and-kilgore-purchases-help-fund-the-ki-ultra-tour/
    alucard13 posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:07 AM
    andrasseth mais j'avoue que normalement ça devrait être microsoft qui finance
    evilchris posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:09 AM
    andrasseth même pour ceux qui ont acheté l'ultimate ?
    diablo posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:11 AM
    il y a une nouvelle saison ?
    voxen posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:20 AM
    andrasseth ah il est pas compris dans l'Ultimate ?!
    birmou posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:23 AM
    Putain 10 balles le perso...
    Déjà que j'ai dû faire une croix sur Shadow Jago

    Ça commence à sérieusement saouler.
    andrasseth posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:26 AM
    evilchrisvoxen ,je ne sais pas,perso j'ai toujours acheté les saisons en version ultra qui est censé tout regrouper,bah lui n'en fait pas partit visiblement
    diablo,non seulement trois nouveaux persos,seul killgore est dévoilé et dispo.
    alucard13,ils auraient pu au moins lui rattacher des ki or comme pour shadow jago parce que la...
