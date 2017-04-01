The story goes on...
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
ryohazuki
ryohazuki
Encore de nouveaux accessoires annoncés pour la Switch
    11
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:31 AM by ryohazuki
    comments (29)
    minbox posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:32 AM
    diablo posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:32 AM
    Nouvels
    milo42 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:33 AM
    Oh toi, t'aimes la violence mon cochon
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:33 AM
    Attention grosse blague....huhuhu
    ryohazuki posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:34 AM
    diablo faut que je retourne à l'école
    godson posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:35 AM
    On dit un accessoire donc masculin donc on ecrit NOUVEAUX.
    NOUVELS n'existe pas !!!!!!!!
    Je suis assez tendre avec l'orthographe mais la ça passe pas lol
    kimouz posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:37 AM
    J'avoue que le "nouvels" pique aux yeux... Mais ça va avec le niveau de l'article troll. Les blagues les plus courtes sont les meilleures.
    ryohazuki posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:37 AM
    godson je sais, erreur d'inattention
    alucard13 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:37 AM
    ryohazuki ta tout tué là javoue tu m'a plié.
    zaifire posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:38 AM
    ryohazuki il faut aussi que tu retourne sur ta ps4 pro ou ton pc master race
    milo42 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:38 AM
    diablo C'est un "nouvel" accessoire et des "nouveaux" accessoires

    2/20, passe moi ton carnet de correspondance
    lordguyver posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:38 AM
    gat posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:39 AM
    goldmen33 T'as un concurrent du nom de ryohazuki je crois.
    sora78 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:41 AM
    ALBATAR je m'y attendais tellement pas
    ratomuerto posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:41 AM
    ryohazuki Bravo! Joli troll! Ça va mordre c'est sûr...
    ocyn posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:43 AM
    Je vais prendre la version 24 volts
    alucard13 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:44 AM
    article à minimum 200 com c'est sûr, tous les pros n vont venir
    hashtag posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:45 AM
    Je vais m'en prendre un pour Horizon.
    zaifire posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:45 AM
    Goldmen33 ryohazuki Vous devriez travailler ensemble
    milo42 posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:46 AM
    alucard13 Y aura pas que les "pro n" à mon avis. Les "3 royaumes" vont venir en découdre dans la joie et la mauvaise humeur
    octobar posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:46 AM
    Vivement qu'on ai un nouveau trailer de Red Dead Redemption 2 qu'on puisse faire des comparaisons d'enculé

    Vivement Shenmue 3 aussi ^^
    ryohazuki posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:47 AM
    octobar rendez-vous en 2019 !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:48 AM
    Oh le con
    octobar posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:49 AM
    ryohazuki Oh je vois bien Red Dead 2 en montrer un peu plus en mars prochain dans un nouveau numéro de Edge ^^
    kalidor posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:54 AM
    Ca c'est encore un article du niveau du forum de JV.com. Ah , c'est les mêmes qu'on retrouve la bas, donc c'est normal.
    solidfisher posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:18 AM
    kalidor comment tu suinte le seum ma grande
    goldmen33 posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:18 AM
    balf posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:24 AM
    heracles posted the 01/04/2017 at 11:25 AM
