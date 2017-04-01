home page
The story goes on...
ryohazuki
Encore de nouveaux accessoires annoncés pour la Switch
news
posted the 01/04/2017 at 10:31 AM by
ryohazuki
comments (
29
)
minbox
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:32 AM
diablo
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:32 AM
Nouvels
milo42
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:33 AM
Oh toi, t'aimes la violence mon cochon
fiveagainstone
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:33 AM
Attention grosse blague....huhuhu
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:34 AM
diablo
faut que je retourne à l'école
godson
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:35 AM
On dit un accessoire donc masculin donc on ecrit NOUVEAUX.
NOUVELS n'existe pas !!!!!!!!
Je suis assez tendre avec l'orthographe mais la ça passe pas lol
kimouz
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:37 AM
J'avoue que le "nouvels" pique aux yeux... Mais ça va avec le niveau de l'article troll. Les blagues les plus courtes sont les meilleures.
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:37 AM
godson
je sais, erreur d'inattention
alucard13
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:37 AM
ryohazuki
ta tout tué là javoue tu m'a plié.
zaifire
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:38 AM
ryohazuki
il faut aussi que tu retourne sur ta ps4 pro ou ton pc master race
milo42
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:38 AM
diablo
C'est un "nouvel" accessoire et des "nouveaux" accessoires
2/20, passe moi ton carnet de correspondance
lordguyver
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:38 AM
gat
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:39 AM
goldmen33
T'as un concurrent du nom de
ryohazuki
je crois.
sora78
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:41 AM
ALBATAR
je m'y attendais tellement pas
ratomuerto
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:41 AM
ryohazuki
Bravo! Joli troll! Ça va mordre c'est sûr...
ocyn
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:43 AM
Je vais prendre la version 24 volts
alucard13
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:44 AM
article à minimum 200 com c'est sûr, tous les pros n vont venir
hashtag
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:45 AM
Je vais m'en prendre un pour Horizon.
zaifire
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:45 AM
Goldmen33
ryohazuki
Vous devriez travailler ensemble
milo42
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:46 AM
alucard13
Y aura pas que les "pro n" à mon avis. Les "3 royaumes" vont venir en découdre dans la joie et la mauvaise humeur
octobar
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:46 AM
Vivement qu'on ai un nouveau trailer de Red Dead Redemption 2 qu'on puisse faire des comparaisons d'enculé
Vivement Shenmue 3 aussi ^^
Vivement Shenmue 3 aussi ^^
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:47 AM
octobar
rendez-vous en 2019
!
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:48 AM
Oh le con
octobar
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:49 AM
ryohazuki
Oh je vois bien Red Dead 2 en montrer un peu plus en mars prochain dans un nouveau numéro de Edge ^^
kalidor
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 10:54 AM
Ca c'est encore un article du niveau du forum de JV.com. Ah , c'est les mêmes qu'on retrouve la bas, donc c'est normal.
solidfisher
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:18 AM
kalidor
comment tu suinte le seum ma grande
goldmen33
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:18 AM
balf
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:24 AM
heracles
posted
the 01/04/2017 at 11:25 AM
