" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Le Number One de 2017 !
Un génie !

    tags : malaise/20 la horde tatouage de beau gosse
    posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:04 PM by gantzeur
    comments (14)
    goldmen33 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:09 PM
    ptain "non j'ai rien pris!"
    goldmen33 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:10 PM
    bon je retourne sur mon article y a du lourd!
    gerarddeparde posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:11 PM
    Lol le boloss.
    Ta pris quoi j'ai rien pris!!!!!!!
    gantzeur posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:11 PM
    goldmen33 c'est le descendant de Merlin
    jeanouillz posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
    Il est un peu trisomique non ? (sans l'insulter hein, je parle de la maladie)
    gerarddeparde posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
    gantzeur
    momotaros posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
    "Mais si je suis très nette"

    à ce qu'il parait en voulant "essayer un truc", il a récemment bruler un pays pendant 6 jours
    kurorolucifuru posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:17 PM
    Momotaros T'as fait ma soiree
    predagogue posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:19 PM
    "mais je prends des précautions" haha

    roh et le grand frère en mode balance niveau Grand Maitre
    deepvertigo posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:20 PM
    merde la maman ne doit plus fermer l'oeil en pensant à son Baptiste cinglé
    sora78 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:20 PM
    J'ai vu sa sur twitter et bordel
    sora78 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:21 PM
    predagogue En même temps tu vois ton frangin, défoncé, faire un feu de camp en plein milieu de la baraque, tu ne fais rien et tu n’appelles personne ?
    octobar posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:22 PM
    et tout le monde partage ça forcément... le mec va se suicider et on rigolera encore de sa vidéo l'année suivante comme des cons.
    heracles posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:23 PM
    C'est quoi c'est le gausse du christ cosmique ?
