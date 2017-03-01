profile
La qualité d'une DA... ça change tout




foxstep
    tags : tekken 7
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:49 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:52 PM
    J'ai un faible pour Armor King perso. ^^
    fan2jeux posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:52 PM
    C est le hdr
    foxstep posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:53 PM
    jenicris C'est King, pas A.King. Mais c'est clair que AK posséde trop la classe.
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:56 PM
    foxstep oui je sais. c'était juste pour dire qu'entre les deux j'ai toujours préféré Armor King.

    Sinon mon perso reste Yoshimitsu depuis Tekken 2.
    momotaros posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:57 PM
    J'abandonne
    octobar posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:59 PM
    moi j'aime bien Michelle, la femme indienne.
    docteurdeggman posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:00 PM
    Comment j'arrive plus à être hypé par cette licence
    foxstep posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:02 PM
    momotaros T'as intérêt... pour ton bien.

    jenicris Ok.

    docteurdeggman Normal, Bandai Namco sont des quiches quand il s'agit de crée de la hype.
    momotaros posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:07 PM
    foxstep Je vais faire un perso qui ressemblera à ça rien que pour toi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TozprFrnn10
    foxstep posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
    La plus grosse blague c'est que le costume n'est pas encore confirmé pour la version console, mais que pour l'arcade. Ils vont nous foutre les pizzas, grosses piles, douches, bouée, crapeau et co, mais pas les bons costumes fait par des artistes.
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:16 PM
    docteurdeggman Idem, j'adorai cette licence mais aujourd'hui j'ai pu aucune hype
