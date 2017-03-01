home page
La qualité d'une DA... ça change tout
foxstep
posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:49 PM by
foxstep
comments (
11
)
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:52 PM
J'ai un faible pour Armor King perso. ^^
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:52 PM
C est le hdr
foxstep
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:53 PM
jenicris
C'est King, pas A.King.
Mais c'est clair que AK posséde trop la classe.
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:56 PM
foxstep
oui je sais.
c'était juste pour dire qu'entre les deux j'ai toujours préféré Armor King.
Sinon mon perso reste Yoshimitsu depuis Tekken 2.
momotaros
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:57 PM
J'abandonne
octobar
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:59 PM
moi j'aime bien Michelle, la femme indienne.
docteurdeggman
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:00 PM
Comment j'arrive plus à être hypé par cette licence
foxstep
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:02 PM
momotaros
T'as intérêt... pour ton bien.
jenicris
Ok.
docteurdeggman
Normal, Bandai Namco sont des quiches quand il s'agit de crée de la hype.
momotaros
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:07 PM
foxstep
Je vais faire un perso qui ressemblera à ça rien que pour toi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TozprFrnn10
foxstep
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
La plus grosse blague c'est que le costume n'est pas encore confirmé pour la version console, mais que pour l'arcade.
Ils vont nous foutre les pizzas, grosses piles, douches, bouée, crapeau et co, mais pas les bons costumes fait par des artistes.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:16 PM
docteurdeggman
Idem, j'adorai cette licence mais aujourd'hui j'ai pu aucune hype
