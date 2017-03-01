profile
Quelques J-RPG et autres classiques de ma collection Playstation et PSP


Desolé pour la qualité de la photo. ^^
    tags :
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/03/2017 at 08:52 PM by jenicris
    comments (51)
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 08:56 PM
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/03/2017 at 08:58 PM
    Les basiques
    deepvertigo posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:00 PM
    grosminet posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:01 PM
    vangran story
    grundbeld posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:18 PM
    Salaud
    zaifire posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:21 PM
    belle collection
    pxl posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:22 PM
    Rien à dire. Que du bon
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:34 PM
    Jenicris Que des très bons jeux.
    lion93 posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:37 PM
    hyoga57 Ouais sauf un qui est bof bof Crisis Core ( tabata ) sinon le reste ce sont effectivement de très bon jeu.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:38 PM
    lion93 Quelques RPG que j'ai acheté il y a quelques temps.

    http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article34510.html
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:39 PM
    hyoga57 bouhhh
    slyder posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:39 PM
    Mais arrivé là, où sont les Breath of Fire et Suikoden !!!!???
    lion93 posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:40 PM
    Ah la série Wild Arms , j'adorerai particulièrement le 1er
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:41 PM
    draculax Qu'est-ce qu'il y a ?
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:42 PM
    hyoga57 tu as une sacré collec. Seiken Densetsu 4 tu l'as trouvé comment? Il est pas terrible à ce qu'il parrait.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:43 PM
    hyoga57 un far east of eden collector un DQV et 8, un seiken densetsu bouhhh caca
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:44 PM
    hyoga57 si je mets tout mes jeux PS2 me faudra je sais pas combien de photo.

    Encore ce weekend j'en ai acheté 2, Virtua Fighter 4 Evolution et Bloody Roar 3.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:45 PM
    hyoga57 attends j'arrive hihi
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:47 PM
    hyoga57 http://imageshack.com/a/img922/1459/VG8IDq.jpg
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:47 PM
    slyder impossible de tout mettre sur une seule photo, mon lit n'est pas assez grand.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:48 PM
    hyoga57 http://imageshack.com/a/img922/1459/VG8IDq.jpg
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:49 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.us/i/plejvKfYj
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:50 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.us/i/plTNZceOj
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:52 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.us/i/pnPwY4hpj
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:53 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.us/i/pnPwY4hpj
    docteurdeggman posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:54 PM
    CC
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:54 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.us/i/pnccG1ftj
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:56 PM
    jenicris Merci et je te retourne le compliment.
    Le Seiken Densetsu IV est effectivement assez moyen, mais moi j'ai adoré. C'est un jeu sympa qui m'a coûté 9.99€ environ.

    draculax Les grands esprits se rencontrent.

    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article386323.html
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:58 PM
    hyoga57 bon après les deux meilleur restent Secret of Mana et le 3. Legend of Mana est pas mal également mais moins marquant.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:58 PM
    hyoga57 énorme http://img11.hostingpics.net/pics/23500020120104202056.jpg
    guiguif posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:58 PM
    arngrim posted the 01/03/2017 at 09:59 PM
    100% culte tout ça!
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:00 PM
    hyoga57 http://img11.hostingpics.net/pics/52956620120104202425.jpg
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:03 PM
    hyoga57 ça vaut le coup à ce prix.

    J'ai une centaine de jeux PS2 a côté de moi, j'essaierai de les montrer un de ces 4. Va me falloir de la place. En plus c'est que des versions PAL.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:03 PM
    draculax http://www.zupimages.net/up/15/15/8ws9.jpg
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:04 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.com/i/paaTh4UNj
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:04 PM
    draculax http://www.zupimages.net/up/15/15/2eob.jpg
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:05 PM
    hyoga57 dernière après j'arrête https://imageshack.com/i/pbOh0xFxj
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:06 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.com/i/pb1EkNfhj
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:07 PM
    hyoga57 https://imageshack.com/i/p8BAESnUj
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:07 PM
    draculax Ah, j'ai les mêmes.

    Faudra que je refasse des photos, car en 2016 j'ai bien acheté 200 jeux.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:08 PM
    https://imageshack.com/i/p777xrhWj
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:09 PM
    Bon, par contre c'est hyper flou.

    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article327954.html
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:09 PM
    hyoga57 jolie collection, j'ai revendu une tonne et j'ai gardé les nintendo et sega + la collection jap ps2 de tous les jeux de bastons et sega ages
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:10 PM
    hyoga57
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
    draculax Toi par contre, tu as une collection de fou. Faudra vraiment que je refasse des photos, car entre 2014 et 2016, j'ai acheté une tonne de titres rétro. Principalement sur PS1, PS2, PSP, DS, Game Cube et Wii.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:16 PM
    hyoga57 ps1 j ai revendu sauf les castlevania et qques jeux cultes sinon les 800 jeux vendus, ps2 gardés 100 vendus 700 jeux, ds tout gardé revendu les doublons mais gardés les japs, gba gardés, gb gardé, GC gardés les japs vendu mes us, wii vendu les us/pal et gardé qques japs cultes
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:18 PM
    draculax Sacrée collection en tout cas. Moi j'ai finalement décidé de me remettre au rétro en 2010-2011 et depuis j'arrête plus.

    http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article36687.html
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:20 PM
    jenicris J'ai encore du Pal, mais depuis quelques années, j'ai migré complètement vers l'import Japonais et les avantages que les versions Pal n'ont pas.
    draculax posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:23 PM
    hyoga57 la tienne aussi, moi après avoir revendu plus de 8000 - 9000 jeux , un vraiment bon tri ca donne ca, en plus de la neo cdz, saturn, dc, pc engine duo r, super famicom, ques hits mega drive jap que j ai gardé, une 50ène sur 500 aussi ca donne ca.

    https://imageshack.com/i/pnPNh11cj
    hyoga57 posted the 01/03/2017 at 10:23 PM
    Le dernier jeu PS1 que j'ai acheté en Jap, c'était Legaia no Densetsu (Legend of Legaia) il y a environ deux semaines.
