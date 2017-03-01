home page
24
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
hashtag
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
jenicris
articles : 149
149
visites since opening : 178525
178525
jenicris
> blog
Quelques J-RPG et autres classiques de ma collection Playstation et PSP
Desolé pour la qualité de la photo. ^^
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/03/2017 at 08:52 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (51)
51
)
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 08:56 PM
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 08:58 PM
Les basiques
deepvertigo
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:00 PM
grosminet
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:01 PM
vangran story
grundbeld
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:18 PM
Salaud
zaifire
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:21 PM
belle collection
pxl
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:22 PM
Rien à dire. Que du bon
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:34 PM
Jenicris
Que des très bons jeux.
lion93
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:37 PM
hyoga57
Ouais sauf un qui est bof bof Crisis Core ( tabata ) sinon le reste ce sont effectivement de très bon jeu.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:38 PM
lion93
Quelques RPG que j'ai acheté il y a quelques temps.
http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article34510.html
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:39 PM
hyoga57
bouhhh
slyder
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:39 PM
Mais arrivé là, où sont les Breath of Fire et Suikoden
!!!!???
lion93
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:40 PM
Ah la série Wild Arms , j'adorerai particulièrement le 1er
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:41 PM
draculax
Qu'est-ce qu'il y a ?
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:42 PM
hyoga57
tu as une sacré collec.
Seiken Densetsu 4 tu l'as trouvé comment? Il est pas terrible à ce qu'il parrait.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:43 PM
hyoga57
un far east of eden collector un DQV et 8, un seiken densetsu bouhhh caca
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:44 PM
hyoga57
si je mets tout mes jeux PS2 me faudra je sais pas combien de photo.
Encore ce weekend j'en ai acheté 2, Virtua Fighter 4 Evolution et Bloody Roar 3.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:45 PM
hyoga57
attends j'arrive hihi
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:47 PM
hyoga57
http://imageshack.com/a/img922/1459/VG8IDq.jpg
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:47 PM
slyder
impossible de tout mettre sur une seule photo, mon lit n'est pas assez grand.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:48 PM
hyoga57
http://imageshack.com/a/img922/1459/VG8IDq.jpg
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:49 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.us/i/plejvKfYj
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:50 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.us/i/plTNZceOj
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:52 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.us/i/pnPwY4hpj
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:53 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.us/i/pnPwY4hpj
docteurdeggman
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:54 PM
CC
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:54 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.us/i/pnccG1ftj
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:56 PM
jenicris
Merci et je te retourne le compliment.
Le Seiken Densetsu IV est effectivement assez moyen, mais moi j'ai adoré. C'est un jeu sympa qui m'a coûté 9.99€ environ.
draculax
Les grands esprits se rencontrent.
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article386323.html
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:58 PM
hyoga57
bon après les deux meilleur restent Secret of Mana et le 3. Legend of Mana est pas mal également mais moins marquant.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:58 PM
hyoga57
énorme
http://img11.hostingpics.net/pics/23500020120104202056.jpg
guiguif
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:58 PM
arngrim
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 09:59 PM
100% culte tout ça!
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:00 PM
hyoga57
http://img11.hostingpics.net/pics/52956620120104202425.jpg
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:03 PM
hyoga57
ça vaut le coup à ce prix.
J'ai une centaine de jeux PS2 a côté de moi, j'essaierai de les montrer un de ces 4. Va me falloir de la place. En plus c'est que des versions PAL.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:03 PM
draculax
http://www.zupimages.net/up/15/15/8ws9.jpg
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:04 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.com/i/paaTh4UNj
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:04 PM
draculax
http://www.zupimages.net/up/15/15/2eob.jpg
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:05 PM
hyoga57
dernière après j'arrête
https://imageshack.com/i/pbOh0xFxj
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:06 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.com/i/pb1EkNfhj
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:07 PM
hyoga57
https://imageshack.com/i/p8BAESnUj
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:07 PM
draculax
Ah, j'ai les mêmes.
Faudra que je refasse des photos, car en 2016 j'ai bien acheté 200 jeux.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:08 PM
https://imageshack.com/i/p777xrhWj
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:09 PM
Bon, par contre c'est hyper flou.
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article327954.html
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:09 PM
hyoga57
jolie collection, j'ai revendu une tonne et j'ai gardé les nintendo et sega + la collection jap ps2 de tous les jeux de bastons et sega ages
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:10 PM
hyoga57
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:12 PM
draculax
Toi par contre, tu as une collection de fou. Faudra vraiment que je refasse des photos, car entre 2014 et 2016, j'ai acheté une tonne de titres rétro. Principalement sur PS1, PS2, PSP, DS, Game Cube et Wii.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:16 PM
hyoga57
ps1 j ai revendu sauf les castlevania et qques jeux cultes sinon les 800 jeux vendus, ps2 gardés 100 vendus 700 jeux, ds tout gardé revendu les doublons mais gardés les japs, gba gardés, gb gardé, GC gardés les japs vendu mes us, wii vendu les us/pal et gardé qques japs cultes
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:18 PM
draculax
Sacrée collection en tout cas. Moi j'ai finalement décidé de me remettre au rétro en 2010-2011 et depuis j'arrête plus.
http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article36687.html
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:20 PM
jenicris
J'ai encore du Pal, mais depuis quelques années, j'ai migré complètement vers l'import Japonais et les avantages que les versions Pal n'ont pas.
draculax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:23 PM
hyoga57
la tienne aussi, moi après avoir revendu plus de 8000 - 9000 jeux , un vraiment bon tri ca donne ca, en plus de la neo cdz, saturn, dc, pc engine duo r, super famicom, ques hits mega drive jap que j ai gardé, une 50ène sur 500 aussi ca donne ca.
https://imageshack.com/i/pnPNh11cj
hyoga57
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 10:23 PM
Le dernier jeu PS1 que j'ai acheté en Jap, c'était Legaia no Densetsu (Legend of Legaia) il y a environ deux semaines.
