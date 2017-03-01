home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
76
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
dx93
,
alexandra
,
glados
,
eldren
,
grozourson
,
battossai
,
fullbuster
,
klepapangue
,
ootaniisensei
,
minx
,
valien
,
khalas
,
darksephiroth
,
krjc
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
trungz
,
amassous
,
drakeramore
,
tvirus
,
lndscorpion
,
sephiroth07
,
aiolia081
,
smokeur
,
momotaros
,
binou87
,
milo42
,
asus
,
chester
,
chatbleu
,
darkyx
,
supatony
,
gaymer40
,
badaboumisbackagain
,
goldmen33
,
kyogamer
,
artornass
,
arngrim
,
grosminet
,
lightning
,
odv78
,
onirinku
,
hyoga57
,
svr
,
airman
,
bigboss18
,
badaboum
,
jojoplay4
,
t800
,
gantzeur
,
asakim
,
spawnini
,
diablass59
,
slyder
,
geugeuz
,
sensei
,
yosp
,
docteurdeggman
,
minbox
,
olimar59
,
hashtag
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
lordguyver
,
terminator
,
kenpokan
,
kurosama
,
hado78
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
sebastian
,
strifedcloud
,
shiroyashagin
,
neckbreaker71
,
choupiloutre
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1176
visites since opening :
1149415
foxstep
> blog
Question sur Assassin's Creed Triple Pack sur PSN
Yo les gens, je voulais savoir sait on si l'AC triple pack sur PSN sont les versions standars, ou les les versions deluxe (avec les season pass toussa si vous m'voyez)
foxstep
tags :
ac triple pack
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/03/2017 at 07:25 PM by
foxstep
comments (
4
)
bloodytears
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 07:31 PM
il paraît que le contenu est merdique donc serait-ce sans DLC? bonne question
famimax
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 07:34 PM
Au fait vous avez ça en ce moment :
https://www.humblebundle.com/assassins-creed-bundle?
lordkupo
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 07:53 PM
J'ai pris ce pack au début des soldes, ce sont bien les jeux en édition standard.
foxstep
posted
the 01/03/2017 at 08:15 PM
lordkupo
Ok fixed, merci.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
https://www.humblebundle.com/assassins-creed-bundle?