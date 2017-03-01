profile
foxstep
76
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1176
visites since opening : 1149415
foxstep > blog
Question sur Assassin's Creed Triple Pack sur PSN


Yo les gens, je voulais savoir sait on si l'AC triple pack sur PSN sont les versions standars, ou les les versions deluxe (avec les season pass toussa si vous m'voyez)

foxstep
    tags : ac triple pack
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/03/2017 at 07:25 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    bloodytears posted the 01/03/2017 at 07:31 PM
    il paraît que le contenu est merdique donc serait-ce sans DLC? bonne question
    famimax posted the 01/03/2017 at 07:34 PM
    Au fait vous avez ça en ce moment :
    https://www.humblebundle.com/assassins-creed-bundle?
    lordkupo posted the 01/03/2017 at 07:53 PM
    J'ai pris ce pack au début des soldes, ce sont bien les jeux en édition standard.
    foxstep posted the 01/03/2017 at 08:15 PM
    lordkupo Ok fixed, merci.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre