Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
diablo
diablo
Dark and Light
Je viens de tomber sur un jeu je pose ça là

Trailer :


Gameplay :
    posted the 01/03/2017 at 12:12 AM by diablo
    kimouz posted the 01/03/2017 at 12:15 AM
    Je demande à en voir plus. Ça attire ma curiosité
    diablo posted the 01/03/2017 at 12:22 AM
    ça me fait beaucoup penser à du The Witcher mais en ligne est ce que ça sera bien ? on verra ça mon PC est prêts à l'accueillir en tous cas
    baalmung posted the 01/03/2017 at 12:51 AM
    C'est la résurrection d'un vieux mmo qui n'a jamais abouti.
