Des développeurs ont décidé de donner 5 jeux (jeux qu'ils n'ont pas développé) qui ont marqué leur année 2016.



Mathijs de Jonge (Guerrilla Games / Horizon Zero Dawn)



Titanfall 2

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Severed

Monster Hunter Generations



Neil Druckmann (Naughty Dog / The Last of Us)



The Last Guardian

Inside

Super Mario Run

Rez Infinite

Dishonored 2



Bruce Straley (Naughty Dog / The Last of Us)



Inside

Budget Cuts

Thumper

The Lab

Grow Up



Yoshinori Ono (Capcom / Street Fighter)



Overwatch

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Gears of War 4

Pokémon Sun & Moon



Harvey Smith (Arkane Studios / Dishonored)



XCOM 2

Dark Souls III

Inside

Pokémon Go

Adr1ft



Hajime Tabata (Square Enix / Final Fantasy XV)



Overwatch

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Pokémon Go

Summer Lesson

Civilization VI



Tim Willits (id Software / Doom)



Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Dishonored 2

Pokémon Go

Deus Ex Go

PS : si vous voulez connaitre d'autres avis de développeurs et le choix de ses titres, plus qu'a suivre le lien (je ne suis pas bon en anglais...).http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2017/01/01/developers-from-capcom-square-enix-and-more-share-their-top-5-games-of-2016.aspx