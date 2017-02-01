« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Quand les développeurs font "leur top" des jeux qu'ils ont aimé faire en 2016...
Des développeurs ont décidé de donner 5 jeux (jeux qu'ils n'ont pas développé) qui ont marqué leur année 2016.

Mathijs de Jonge (Guerrilla Games / Horizon Zero Dawn)

Titanfall 2
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Severed
Monster Hunter Generations

Neil Druckmann (Naughty Dog / The Last of Us)

The Last Guardian
Inside
Super Mario Run
Rez Infinite
Dishonored 2

Bruce Straley (Naughty Dog / The Last of Us)

Inside
Budget Cuts
Thumper
The Lab
Grow Up

Yoshinori Ono (Capcom / Street Fighter)

Overwatch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Gears of War 4
Pokémon Sun & Moon

Harvey Smith (Arkane Studios / Dishonored)

XCOM 2
Dark Souls III
Inside
Pokémon Go
Adr1ft

Hajime Tabata (Square Enix / Final Fantasy XV)

Overwatch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Pokémon Go
Summer Lesson
Civilization VI

Tim Willits (id Software / Doom)

Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Dishonored 2
Pokémon Go
Deus Ex Go




PS : si vous voulez connaitre d'autres avis de développeurs et le choix de ses titres, plus qu'a suivre le lien (je ne suis pas bon en anglais...).

http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2017/01/01/developers-from-capcom-square-enix-and-more-share-their-top-5-games-of-2016.aspx
    posted the 01/02/2017 at 03:33 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 01/02/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Pokemon Go et Mario Runil sont serieux mdrrrrr
    runrunsekai posted the 01/02/2017 at 03:39 PM
    amassous c'est en demat tu peux pas comprendre
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/02/2017 at 03:42 PM
    amassous Truc pour faire un peu de pied a Tendo c'tout
    amassous posted the 01/02/2017 at 03:44 PM
    runrunsekai hijikatamayora13 mdrrr
