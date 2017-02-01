Des développeurs ont décidé de donner 5 jeux (jeux qu'ils n'ont pas développé) qui ont marqué leur année 2016.
Mathijs de Jonge (Guerrilla Games / Horizon Zero Dawn)
Titanfall 2
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Severed
Monster Hunter Generations
Neil Druckmann (Naughty Dog / The Last of Us)
The Last Guardian
Inside
Super Mario Run
Rez Infinite
Dishonored 2
Bruce Straley (Naughty Dog / The Last of Us)
Inside
Budget Cuts
Thumper
The Lab
Grow Up
Yoshinori Ono (Capcom / Street Fighter)
Overwatch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Gears of War 4
Pokémon Sun & Moon
Harvey Smith (Arkane Studios / Dishonored)
XCOM 2
Dark Souls III
Inside
Pokémon Go
Adr1ft
Hajime Tabata (Square Enix / Final Fantasy XV)
Overwatch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Pokémon Go
Summer Lesson
Civilization VI
Tim Willits (id Software / Doom)
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Dishonored 2
Pokémon Go
Deus Ex Go
PS : si vous voulez connaitre d'autres avis de développeurs et le choix de ses titres, plus qu'a suivre le lien (je ne suis pas bon en anglais...).
http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2017/01/01/developers-from-capcom-square-enix-and-more-share-their-top-5-games-of-2016.aspx
