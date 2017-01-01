home page
profile
sauronsg
,
achille
,
minx
,
choupiloutre
,
ootaniisensei
,
svr
,
stonesjack
,
darksephiroth
,
terminator
,
drakeramore
,
shazbot
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
dx93
,
saibot
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
chester
,
jf17
,
diablass59
,
beni
,
myers
,
ritalix
,
heracles
,
mickurt
,
x1x2
,
momotaros
,
evilboss
,
kaiserx
,
darkyx
,
goldmen33
,
vlade
,
nobleswan
,
leblogdeshacka
,
milo42
,
jamrock
,
hashtag
,
fortep
,
terranova
,
orbital
,
neckbreaker71
,
tvirus
,
jeanouillz
monsieurpatcher
articles :
977
visites since opening :
887559
monsieurpatcher
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
La claque multijoueur de l'année 2017 ?
Après Rainbow Six Siege ubisoft revienne pour nous montrer de quoi ils sont capable dans un nouveau jeu multijoueur qui promet, après la claque rainbow six siege voici FOR HONOR ! qui fait déjà du bruit !
posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:51 PM by
monsieurpatcher
comments (
25
)
zabuza
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 05:53 PM
Mario kart switch
natedrake
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 05:55 PM
Battlefront 2.
foxstep
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 05:56 PM
Impossible de connaitre à l'avance qui sera le meilleur jeu Multi 2017.
monkeyto
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 05:57 PM
surement splatoon switch ou smash bros switch
shinz0
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 05:59 PM
Destiny 2
idd
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 05:59 PM
shinz0
smashfan
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:00 PM
battlefront 2 j'en suis sur !
gat
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:01 PM
Rocket League.
voxen
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:02 PM
Phantom Dust
minbox
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:03 PM
shinz0
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:03 PM
ou Call of Duty : World War II
kuroni
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:05 PM
Pour moi, ce sera peut-être
Dauntless
. S'il sort bien en 2017.
diablo
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:07 PM
Halo 6 ou Spin-off au Line Up de la Scorpio
http://www.noelshack.com/2017-52-1483294004-1474553559-1467335935-jesus4.png
gat
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:07 PM
smashfan
natedrake
La claque graphique au minimum.
gamergunz
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:08 PM
je pense qu'au niveau jeux multi il ne faut pas oublier ce que nous proposerons nintendo avec la switch qui à l'air d'être pas mal pensé pour les jeux multi
sora78
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:11 PM
Battlefront 2, Forza , Sea of thieves,for honor... plusieurs possibilités en fonction de la communauté pour Sea of thieves.
shindo
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:12 PM
League of legends
sonilka
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:13 PM
Devil Thir
natedrake
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:15 PM
gat
T'inquiètes, vivement fin 2017.
bonanza
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:16 PM
sonilka
joli remuage de couteau dans la plaie
donaldtrompe
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
FOR HONOR ! qui fait déjà du bruit !
Clairement pas, la béta était naze
kali
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
On peut jouer en coop-local?
C'est surtout ce genre de jeux qui m'intéressent?
En tout cas il a l'air très dynamique.
sonilka
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:19 PM
bonanza
mes plus plates excuses
smashfan
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:20 PM
Gat
oui claque graphique, puis ils vont régler tout les soucis d'un premier, puis ajouter du contenu.
plasmide
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 06:21 PM
voxen
Je ne peux que plussoiyer
C'est surtout ce genre de jeux qui m'intéressent?
En tout cas il a l'air très dynamique.