articles : 977
visites since opening : 887559
monsieurpatcher > blog
La claque multijoueur de l'année 2017 ?
Après Rainbow Six Siege ubisoft revienne pour nous montrer de quoi ils sont capable dans un nouveau jeu multijoueur qui promet, après la claque rainbow six siege voici FOR HONOR ! qui fait déjà du bruit !





    posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:51 PM by monsieurpatcher
    comments (25)
    zabuza posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:53 PM
    Mario kart switch
    natedrake posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:55 PM
    Battlefront 2.
    foxstep posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:56 PM
    Impossible de connaitre à l'avance qui sera le meilleur jeu Multi 2017.
    monkeyto posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:57 PM
    surement splatoon switch ou smash bros switch
    shinz0 posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:59 PM
    Destiny 2
    idd posted the 01/01/2017 at 05:59 PM
    shinz0
    smashfan posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:00 PM
    battlefront 2 j'en suis sur !
    gat posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Rocket League.
    voxen posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:02 PM
    Phantom Dust
    minbox posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:03 PM
    shinz0 posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:03 PM
    ou Call of Duty : World War II
    kuroni posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:05 PM
    Pour moi, ce sera peut-être Dauntless. S'il sort bien en 2017.
    diablo posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:07 PM
    Halo 6 ou Spin-off au Line Up de la Scorpio http://www.noelshack.com/2017-52-1483294004-1474553559-1467335935-jesus4.png
    gat posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:07 PM
    smashfan natedrake La claque graphique au minimum.
    gamergunz posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:08 PM
    je pense qu'au niveau jeux multi il ne faut pas oublier ce que nous proposerons nintendo avec la switch qui à l'air d'être pas mal pensé pour les jeux multi
    sora78 posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Battlefront 2, Forza , Sea of thieves,for honor... plusieurs possibilités en fonction de la communauté pour Sea of thieves.
    shindo posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:12 PM
    League of legends
    sonilka posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:13 PM
    Devil Thir
    natedrake posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:15 PM
    gat T'inquiètes, vivement fin 2017.
    bonanza posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:16 PM
    sonilka joli remuage de couteau dans la plaie
    donaldtrompe posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
    FOR HONOR ! qui fait déjà du bruit ! Clairement pas, la béta était naze
    kali posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
    On peut jouer en coop-local?
    C'est surtout ce genre de jeux qui m'intéressent?
    En tout cas il a l'air très dynamique.
    sonilka posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:19 PM
    bonanza mes plus plates excuses
    smashfan posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:20 PM
    Gat oui claque graphique, puis ils vont régler tout les soucis d'un premier, puis ajouter du contenu.
    plasmide posted the 01/01/2017 at 06:21 PM
    voxen Je ne peux que plussoiyer
