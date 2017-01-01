home page
diablo
> blog
Les jeux a venir sur PS4 en 2017
Ou est EITR ? !!!
Pour rappelle la vidéo de 2016 c'était ça
30% de repports quand même
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:01 PM by diablo
diablo
comments (
5
)
eldrick
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 02:04 PM
Le gif de gat était vraiment parfait pour toi.
aleauman
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 02:05 PM
eldrick
tu connais pas Harlow ?
foxstep
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 02:06 PM
Rien de plus jouissif que de voir le Pro M souffrir quand il voit toute les perles dispo et à venir sur Playstation.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 02:09 PM
Hellblade
Nier : Automata
Gravity Rush 2
Wipeout : Omega
Nioh
Horizon
Everybody's golf
tout ça m’intéresse en 2017 sur PS4
diablo
posted
the 01/01/2017 at 02:13 PM
nicolasgourry
Pour moi ça sera :
Draw to death
Matterfall m'intrigue
Wipeout évidemment
Nioh
et Knack 2
