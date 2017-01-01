profile
diablo
Les jeux a venir sur PS4 en 2017


Ou est EITR ? !!!


Pour rappelle la vidéo de 2016 c'était ça


30% de repports quand même
    posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:01 PM by diablo
    comments (5)
    eldrick posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:04 PM
    Le gif de gat était vraiment parfait pour toi.
    aleauman posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:05 PM
    eldrick tu connais pas Harlow ?
    foxstep posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:06 PM
    Rien de plus jouissif que de voir le Pro M souffrir quand il voit toute les perles dispo et à venir sur Playstation.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:09 PM
    Hellblade
    Nier : Automata
    Gravity Rush 2
    Wipeout : Omega
    Nioh
    Horizon
    Everybody's golf

    tout ça m’intéresse en 2017 sur PS4
    diablo posted the 01/01/2017 at 02:13 PM
    nicolasgourry

    Pour moi ça sera :

    Draw to death
    Matterfall m'intrigue
    Wipeout évidemment
    Nioh
    et Knack 2
