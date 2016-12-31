home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
One Push Man
profile
122
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungs
,
3nextgen
,
cloud77
,
klrcrash
,
rocan
,
maskash
,
kidep64
,
ign
,
grozourson
,
boyd
,
trungz
,
pepiotte
,
lambdaprod
,
artemis
,
musicforlife
,
subiakasubzero
,
narutimate24
,
fullbuster
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
lanni
,
shampix
,
sora
,
zabuza
,
robin73
,
max5
,
papysnake
,
stonesjack
,
aleas
,
prinny
,
pytos
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
amassous
,
dx93
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
giusnake
,
shanks
,
liquidus00
,
trafalgar
,
rkm18
,
58e64g
,
supatony
,
minx
,
jeanouillz
,
strifedcloud
,
shinz0
,
blackmumbo
,
nonack
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
smashfan
,
kaiserx
,
linkiorra
,
myers
,
nakata
,
heracles
,
khel
,
turiinoi
,
artemico
,
xenos14
,
drakeramore
,
hebuspsa
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
chester
,
lolnope
,
darkyx
,
parazyt6425
,
ecco
,
ykarin
,
magickid
,
koriyu
,
loudiyi
,
lz
,
tizoc
,
beni
,
tripy73
,
h33ro95
,
leblogdeshacka
,
draer
,
fifine
,
nindo64
,
ritalix
,
stardustx
,
yogfei
,
minbox
,
supasaya
,
chronokami
,
foxstep
,
geugeuz
,
link49
,
blackbox
,
kisukesan
,
flom
,
kyogamer
,
x1x2
,
bibi300
,
dragonkevin
,
fortep
,
corvo
,
systete
,
toshiro
,
voxen
,
bliss02
,
naruto780
,
terminator
,
torotoro59
,
60teraflops
,
lordguyver
,
gat
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
gamekyo
,
hashtag
,
neckbreaker71
,
monkeydluffy
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
rio33
,
chobilsmaniac
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1378
visites since opening :
1116494
koopa
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[J-12] Nintendo Switch
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:46 AM by
koopa
comments (
17
)
koopa
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:47 AM
Passez un bon réveillon du nouvel an
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:52 AM
Que ce soit au lancement ou bien plus tard, j'espère que Luigi's mansion 3 sortira sur Switch! Aller on y est presque
Bon nouvel an les gens
kaa
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:00 PM
Bon Réveillon !! Moi je ne dirais pas non à la trilogie Rogue Squadron sur switch !! Bizzz
lordguyver
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:05 PM
Attention demain J-11
sonilka
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:07 PM
koopa
shadowmarshal
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:14 PM
Tu peux rajouter ceci à ton article si tu veux
http://switchcountdown.bitballoon.com
manaketechar
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:21 PM
Ça baisse dans la qualité des fanart
koopa
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:31 PM
shadowmarshal
minbox
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:31 PM
lordguyver
thomass2
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:39 PM
un article par jour sans contenu ?
lordguyver
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:49 PM
minbox
Je trouve ça ridicule
ce J moins machin par jour surtout avec rien au final dans l'article
kisukesan
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:51 PM
Bon réveillon à tous !
minbox
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:58 PM
lordguyver
ça fait très gamin en fait surtout si au final il y a des déceptions.
Perso je préfère y voir négatif et être agréablement surpris par Nintendo par la suite mais pas l'inverse.
lordguyver
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 01:01 PM
minbox
Moi la switch j'y vais à la façon courage fuyons
gamergunz
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 01:22 PM
Je croise les doigts pour un mario 3D présenté le 13 !
davidsexking
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 01:24 PM
gamergunz
tant que c'est pzs un vulgaire Mario 3D Land/World ou autre mix bâtard mais un vrai Mario ambitieux qui revient auw origines de ce qu'est un vrai Mario 3D
hebuspsa
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 01:37 PM
Aller tous vous faire Fou....les frustrés de Kevins!
Avant de critiqué intéressez vous a qui est Koopa!
Si l'article vous plais pas....on clique pas (et encore moins on post un commentaire)
Allez! Et bonne année
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Bon nouvel an les gens
http://switchcountdown.bitballoon.com
Perso je préfère y voir négatif et être agréablement surpris par Nintendo par la suite mais pas l'inverse.
Avant de critiqué intéressez vous a qui est Koopa!
Si l'article vous plais pas....on clique pas (et encore moins on post un commentaire)
Allez! Et bonne année