profile
koopa
122
Likes
Likers
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1378
visites since opening : 1116494
koopa > blog
all
[J-12] Nintendo Switch
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:46 AM by koopa
    comments (17)
    koopa posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:47 AM
    Passez un bon réveillon du nouvel an
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:52 AM
    Que ce soit au lancement ou bien plus tard, j'espère que Luigi's mansion 3 sortira sur Switch! Aller on y est presque

    Bon nouvel an les gens
    kaa posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:00 PM
    Bon Réveillon !! Moi je ne dirais pas non à la trilogie Rogue Squadron sur switch !! Bizzz
    lordguyver posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:05 PM
    Attention demain J-11
    sonilka posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:07 PM
    koopa
    shadowmarshal posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:14 PM
    Tu peux rajouter ceci à ton article si tu veux

    http://switchcountdown.bitballoon.com
    manaketechar posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:21 PM
    Ça baisse dans la qualité des fanart
    koopa posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:31 PM
    shadowmarshal
    minbox posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:31 PM
    lordguyver
    thomass2 posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:39 PM
    un article par jour sans contenu ?
    lordguyver posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:49 PM
    minbox Je trouve ça ridicule ce J moins machin par jour surtout avec rien au final dans l'article
    kisukesan posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:51 PM
    Bon réveillon à tous !
    minbox posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:58 PM
    lordguyver ça fait très gamin en fait surtout si au final il y a des déceptions.
    Perso je préfère y voir négatif et être agréablement surpris par Nintendo par la suite mais pas l'inverse.
    lordguyver posted the 12/31/2016 at 01:01 PM
    minbox Moi la switch j'y vais à la façon courage fuyons
    gamergunz posted the 12/31/2016 at 01:22 PM
    Je croise les doigts pour un mario 3D présenté le 13 !
    davidsexking posted the 12/31/2016 at 01:24 PM
    gamergunz tant que c'est pzs un vulgaire Mario 3D Land/World ou autre mix bâtard mais un vrai Mario ambitieux qui revient auw origines de ce qu'est un vrai Mario 3D
    hebuspsa posted the 12/31/2016 at 01:37 PM
    Aller tous vous faire Fou....les frustrés de Kevins!
    Avant de critiqué intéressez vous a qui est Koopa!

    Si l'article vous plais pas....on clique pas (et encore moins on post un commentaire)

    Allez! Et bonne année
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre