name :
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Konami
developer :
Konami
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
rockin
> blog
Un peu de skills avant le réveillon ! (PES 2017)
C'est dans le titre , c'est comme ce soir , c'est foot champagne !
posted the 12/31/2016 at 10:57 AM by
rockin
gat
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:10 AM
Qu'il est bon ce jeu malgré le manque de grosses licences.
arikado
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:21 AM
J'aurai rien contre une petite annonce sur switch tiens ^^. Comme ça hop je revends ma version ps4
rockin
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:42 AM
gat
et le online foireux ...
ryohazuki
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:44 AM
FIFA 17 est bien au dessus cette année, un excellent cru.
gat
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:44 AM
rockin
J'ai un seul match en ligne et gagné péniblement à cause du lag dégueulasse.
rockin
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 11:56 AM
ryohazuki
non Fifa 17 pu du cul , après j'avoue au moins il a un mode online qui marche correctement ...
ryohazuki
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 12:16 PM
rockin
je le trouve très bon perso.
rbz
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 01:08 PM
rockin
+1
