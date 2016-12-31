profile
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
name : Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One
rockin
rockin
rockin > blog
Un peu de skills avant le réveillon ! (PES 2017)
C'est dans le titre , c'est comme ce soir , c'est foot champagne !

    posted the 12/31/2016 at 10:57 AM by rockin
    comments (8)
    gat posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:10 AM
    Qu'il est bon ce jeu malgré le manque de grosses licences.
    arikado posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:21 AM
    J'aurai rien contre une petite annonce sur switch tiens ^^. Comme ça hop je revends ma version ps4
    rockin posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:42 AM
    gat et le online foireux ...
    ryohazuki posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:44 AM
    FIFA 17 est bien au dessus cette année, un excellent cru.
    gat posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:44 AM
    rockin J'ai un seul match en ligne et gagné péniblement à cause du lag dégueulasse.
    rockin posted the 12/31/2016 at 11:56 AM
    ryohazuki non Fifa 17 pu du cul , après j'avoue au moins il a un mode online qui marche correctement ...
    ryohazuki posted the 12/31/2016 at 12:16 PM
    rockin je le trouve très bon perso.
    rbz posted the 12/31/2016 at 01:08 PM
    rockin +1
