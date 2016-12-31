Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
Final Fantasy XV
146
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/29/2016
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
amassous
124
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 220
visites since opening : 1052543
amassous > blog
Ce combat dans Final Fantasy XV


Comment le faire le debloquer???C'est un dlc???
FLD
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/31/2016 at 09:39 AM by amassous
    comments (5)
    sebastian posted the 12/31/2016 at 09:51 AM
    Ce sera proposé dans une future mise à jour, il me semble.
    neezy posted the 12/31/2016 at 09:51 AM
    Ouais futur dlc, ont ne sais pas encore si il sera payant ou gratuit...
    mooplol posted the 12/31/2016 at 10:01 AM
    Tt le monde va se faire un plaisir de le défoncer
    yashiro posted the 12/31/2016 at 10:06 AM
    Dire que c'était un "fantasme" de Kitase...
    Ils ont de l'humour chez SE, à défaut de talent!

    korou posted the 12/31/2016 at 10:13 AM
    mooplol C'est clair... vivement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre